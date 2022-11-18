How To Protect Your Home From Mice Before They Get In – 2022 Guide

There are many issues that you could face in case there are rodents in your home. They will usually look for hidden spots to make their nests, and collect a lot of dirt and waste along the way. They can damage walls, and even cut cables. Also, an even bigger issue is that they can carry various diseases, and that it especially dangerous for small kids and pets.

If you already have rodents in your home, the best solution is to call the rodent control. There are some signs that will help you determine whether mice and rats are already inside, like by hearing strange sounds in the walls, finding pieces of waste, and more. Here are some tips for preventing these small animals from getting inside.

Deal With Necessary Repairs

These small animals won’t be able to get inside if there are no holes and small cracks that they could use to start chopping parts of the wall until they get in your basement or attic. It is easy to miss a small hole that can be perfect for them to get inside. Therefore, a thorough inspection will be necessary. You can either repair the walls or install metal grids.

That is especially important for the basement or a storage room that is separated from the house. People often forget to deal with the maintenance of these places, which leads to appearance of cracks in the walls, and that is the perfect way to mice and rats to get inside and build their nests.

Store The Waste Properly

While sealing the walls and preventing them from getting inside is important, an even more important detail is to don’t attract the rodents. These small animals have an excellent smell and can sense food from a very long distance. Therefore, if you have an open trash can outside of your house that will surely bring them close.

Old metal bins and plastic containers are especially the problem since it will be easy for them to get inside and create a mess. The best solution is to store the leftovers in plastic bags and seal them before you throw them in the trash.

Keep Your Lawn Clean

Another very important detail is to keep your backyard in good condition. This will also help you to improve the appearance of your property. In that matter, avoid storing a lot of waste all around your lawn, such as old pieces of equipment, parts for vehicles, machines, and more. It is common for people to keep these things in the garage or the additional storage room in the backyard.

If there is a lot of trash and things that are not in order, that will represent a perfect solution for rodents to create a nest and start reproducing. The fall season is especially risky since that is the time when these small animals are looking for a place to hide during winter.

Use Different Repellants

Some smells will keep the mice and rats away. They don’t like the aroma of rosemary, sage, onions, lavender, tomatoes, and more. Therefore, it can be a great solution to keep these plants in your home and garden. The best part is that it will also improve the visual features and make it more comfortable, especially when it comes to plants like lavender, rosemary, and sage, which you can also use as spices.

There is also a modern solution that is quite simple. You can find different devices on the market that are producing special frequency that only these small animals can hear. Some of these devices will also keep the insects away. Also, you don’t have to worry if you have pets since they won’t hear the sound as well.

Besides the repellants, you can set some traps as a caution as well. It is difficult to notice the first signs of mice around your house, and the best way is to prevent them from the first moment when one of them try to get inside. Therefore, you can use some typical traps like glue or a trap that will cage the small animal.

However, it can be a problem if you have a pet to use chemicals and glue since they will check it out. If you have a cat or a small dog, be sure to keep these traps in hidden spots they cannot reach.

Get a Pet

Another interesting solution is to buy a cat or a dog. Small dogs usually don’t like rodents and will bark and inform you that something is not right if they notice them. The cats are an even better solution since they are the main predators for rodents.

In that matter, mice will notice that you have a cat in your home, which will prevent them from trying to get in. On the other hand, if there are already rodents in your home, buying a cat won’t solve all of your problems. It will require the support of professionals.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, the prevention is not difficult at all. However, the problem is that a lot of people won’t pay enough attention to some things before it is too late. On the other side, when you are aware of this danger, it will also help you to keep your home and lawn in a much better condition all the time.

Not only that leaving garbage without sealing in opened bins will attract rodents, but it will also cause bad smell in your backyard. Also, if you don’t repair the cracks in walls, it can lead to bigger issues and more expensive repairs after some time. It will also reduce the efficiency of isolation and cause higher bills.

In the end, preventing rodents from getting inside and reproducing is simple, but dealing with them can be more difficult. These small animals can reproduce very fast, and they won’t even fall for the same trap or bait every time. In that matter, if you are having this problem, the easiest way to deal with it is to call professionals.