7 Tips For Finding Reliable Wholesale Kids Clothing Vendors

Although most people think that dropshipping is an easy job because it’s done over the Internet, this isn’t entirely true. After all, there are so many things that you must do, including setting up a shop, opening a business bank account, and more importantly, you’ll need to find a reliable and experienced wholesaler.

If you’re thinking about starting an E-commerce store, you must also be thinking about what can you do in order to guarantee that the wholesaler you opt for is trustworthy and reliable. Luckily, our article below can help. Here is a list of seven tips that’ll help you choose a wholesale organization so that you can start your business:

1. It Might Be Wise to Make a List

Before you move on with reading our article, the first tip that could help you throughout the choosing process is to create a list of all the potential companies you might end up working with. Why should you do this? Well, by looking at different companies, you’ll be able to match their offer with the requirements you have, but it’ll also be easier for you to scratch some companies off the list if you determine that they won’t suit the needs you have.

2. Begin The Search

Once you grab your notebook and pen, it’s time that you start searching for different organizations. Now, look for ones that’ll suit the requirements you have. For instance, you’ll need clothing for kids, thus, you can narrow down your list quite a lot by typing it in the search bar and browsing through the search results that you receive. If they offer the clothing and accessories you want to add to your E-commerce store, you should put them down on your list.

While looking through their websites, always check the “About Us” section. Why? Well, you’ll want to ensure that there is information about the company you’ll be working with so that you can see that they’re actually legit. Hence, look for the telephone number, email address, and physical address of their business. Keep in mind, if they didn’t display such information, it might be possible that they aren’t legit, thus, you might want to scratch them off your list of potential candidates.

3. Browse Through Their Selection

Since you’ll be running an online store, it’s important that you browse through the selection of clothes each wholesaler offers. By doing so, you’ll be able to see which offers you like and which don’t suit your idea for your online store, which is something that’ll, again, help you opt for a wholesaler easily. Also, you’ll want to order some sample clothes so that you can test out the quality, which leads us to the next point in this article…

4. Order Sample Clothes

Children most commonly have sensitive skin, which is one of the main reasons why you should order sample clothes. In fact, this might be one of the most important things that you can do, mostly because it’ll allow you to offer comfortable clothing in your E-commerce store later on. Choose clothes manufactured from different materials, and once they arrive, test them, and see whether or not they’re suitable for your business.

5. Compare Everything

By this step, you most likely narrowed down your list of potential companies, which is why you should start comparing everything. Besides comparing the clothing selection they offer, payment gateways, and policies, you must also look at whether or not the company offers discounts on the orders you place, more specifically, really large orders that can cost more than a thousand dollars for you to purchase.

For instance, kiskissing.com offers wholesale kids’ clothes services, but they ensure that they offer discounts based on the total amount of your order, meaning that you can save money by working with them. Discounts are incredibly important, especially for start-up companies, hence, when browsing, make sure that you compare every single detail about an organization. If there are no discounts, you might only be losing money by working with such a firm, so, think about removing them from the list you’ve made.

6. The Testimonials Are The Key

If there is one tip that you must remember from this list, it’s the fact that the testimonials left by previous clients are the key. Naturally, the first place you must read them on is the official website of the wholesales. So, when you’re checking out their selection and requirements, you should also check out what their previous clients had to say about doing business with them. But, this might not be enough.

If you truly want the reviews to be transparent and honest, you should read them on independent review platforms and websites, mostly because this will guarantee that people shared their real opinion about a wholesaler. Of course, if there are more negative than positive testimonials, you should take that company off your list, mostly because it’ll be a clear picture that they aren’t doing something as they should.

7. Talk to Their Representatives

Lastly, once you’re left with several options on your list, you should choose to talk to their representatives. Now, you might not be able to schedule a meeting face to face – since some organizations might be foreign – however, you should at least try scheduling a call. By doing so and by sending an email of the things you’ve discussed, you can ensure that you have written evidence of the plans you’ve made with them, and if they reply, you’ll know that they’re trustworthy and reliable.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of things that you’ll have to do in order to choose a suitable kids’ clothing supplier for your new business. But, if you opt for following all the advice we’ve mentioned in our article above, you won’t only make sure that you choose a firm that is reliable, but you can also make sure that you save money in the process.

Since you’re now well aware of the thing you must consider, you shouldn’t waste your time going through guides such as this one. Instead, you should drop everything that you’re doing and start with the first task we’ve mentioned – which is creating a list of all the potential wholesales that you might want to work with.