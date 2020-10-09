Tasha Marbury wife of former NBA player Stephon Marbury was born Latasha Rochelle Frieson in Atlanta Georgia. She met her current husband while they studied at Georgia Tech. They married in 2002 and had three children together Xaviera Marbury, Stephon Marbury, Jr, and Stephanie Marbury.

For 13 years Marbury was one of the top players in the NBA. He was drafted from Georgia Tech 4th overall in 1996 by Milwaukee Bucks and later traded to Timberwolves. His successful basketball career lead to a slue of endorsements including a $3 million deal with Pepsi in 2000. A year later he donated $250,000 of the Pepsi salary to the victims of the 9/11 World Trade Center attack. Her net worth $4 million.

Tasha has used her position as Marbury’s wife to expand her reach and build a successful career of her own. In 2006 she opened a children’s boutique in New York. She also owns a weave shop in the city as well.

Stephon currently plays in China and while he’s overseas playing for the Beijing Ducks she is filming Basketball Wives season 5. She was cast by VH1 producers to be thrown into the mix. Tasha is close friends with Shaunie O’Neal and Evelyn Lozada but during the filming of Basketball Wives their long time friendship was tested.