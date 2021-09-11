5 Teams to Use on Myleague in NBA 2k22

One of the less publicised and promoted game modes in the 2K series that has attracted a significant fanbase is the MyLeague series.

MyLeague allows you to play through or simulate multiple NBA seasons and take over a franchise and build them into a contender. It gives you the flexibility to make front office moves such as making trades, choosing draft picks and signing free agents, as well as having the ability to relocate to a new city amongst other dynamic features.

The lack of in-game purchases that come along with MyLeague puts it behind 2K’s list of priorities behind MyCareer and MyTeam, but there is still plenty of fun to be had on the one player mode.

If you are more interested in playing NBA 2K22 and their MyLeague feature then continue on here. We have put together a list of five teams that all MyLeague players should consider using in their saves on this year’s game, focusing on the teams outside of the obvious contenders.

1. Charlotte Hornets

One of the most exciting teams to watch in the 2021/22 NBA season is likely going to be the Charlotte Hornets, who have quickly transformed their franchise to now having a young, exciting roster. LaMelo Ball is the jewel in the crown for the Hornets and the 2021 Rookie of the Year is the star of the team at point guard. Surrounding him is an exciting young core featuring P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges and draft picks James Bouknight and Kai Jones, with Bridges, Jones and signing Kelly Oubre Jr. all being highlight lob threats for Ball to seek out.

Complimenting them are solid veterans in Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee, making this a team that has the look of a Playoff contender. While they may not be competing for a Championship in your first year on MyLeague they have the room and potential to grow significantly as the years progress. Whether you prefer to play or simulate on MyLeague, the Hornets look set to be a fun team to use in 2K22.

2. Chicago Bulls

For the first time since the end of the Jimmy Butler era the Chicago Bulls finally look to have a Playoff calibre team after a strong offseason. Having brought in Nikola Vucevic before the trade deadline last season, the Bulls have now gone a step further by using more first round picks to acquire Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade deals. As well as the standout two additions to the backcourt, the Bulls have also added Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. and Tony Bradley to join the core of Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Coby White.

LaVine comes into this season off the back of winning an Olympic Gold Medal with Team USA in the summer, as well as averaging a career-high 27.4 points per game. The Bulls are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history and bringing them back to prominence in MyLeague looks an exciting challenge. Their roster has a mixture of players for now and the future, giving you plenty of flexibility when it comes to constructing your roster.

3. Houston Rockets

In the eyes of many NBA fans the Houston Rockets won the 2021 NBA draft after coming away with a strong haul featuring Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. Green carries the biggest weight of expectation having been the second overall pick and his draft signals a new era for the franchise.

He has huge upside as a lead guard, something which 2K is likely to reflect in his potential and making this team a prime candidate for a MyLeague rebuild with a young team that also has Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. They have two big contracts in Eric Gordon and John Wall – good luck moving the latter – and look to have an intriguing situation for a MyLeague save.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

No team has been collecting assets like the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have an obscene amount of draft picks coming their way in the following years. 2K will always reflect these deals, ensuring those who choose to play as the Thunder on MyLeague will have their same collection of draft picks to hand.

This gives players the option to either be patient over a number of seasons and select the draft picks themselves or use them as part of trades to help their core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Darius Bazley. The Thunder’s situation will suit the players who enjoy simulating games and playing over multiple seasons into the future to really get the most out of their assets.

5. Detroit Pistons

Last but certainly not least is the Detroit Pistons, who boast this year’s no.1 overall draft pick in Cade Cunningham on their roster. Cunningham’s arrival into the NBA comes with plenty of hype with the 6 ft 8 Oklahoma State point guard being the consensus first pick for the majority of the college season. He is now tasked with being the driving force behind turning around a Pistons franchise that has been to the Playoffs just three times in the last 13 seasons and been swept in the first round in each of those appearances.

Their last Playoff win came in the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals but there are some solid young players that come alongside Cunningham that make them a tempting MyLeague team. Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart each enjoyed productive rookie seasons, while Jerami Grant averaged over 22 points per game last year after being handed the keys to the offense. The Pistons are one of the NBA’s most famous franchises and Cunningham could be the catalyst for a fun rebuild on NBA 2K22.