Tim Tebow Net Worth 2020

NFL Football star Tim Tebow is slowly falling below his expectations. The former quarterback was initially drafted in the 2010 draft by Denver Broncos. He signed a five year deal worth $33 million. He was the 28th selection in the draft after a remarkable college career in Florida. The Broncos saw him as their star athlete. Tebow was guaranteed $8.7 million. He was given an $11 million cash advance for signing the contract. But due to poor performance he was traded to the New York Jets for a 3 year contract worth $6 million. He was then traded to the New England Patriots for a base salary of $630,000 for the 2013 season. He could earn $1 million next season. Tebow also could receive a $25,000 workout bonus. if he is released before making the 53 man roster he will be earning $0. But much of his money has come from playing with the Denver Broncos and his former endorsement deals during his rookie season. His net worth in 2013 is $14 million.

Tim Tebow was born August 14 1987 in deeply Baptist based household. His parents both met while attending the University of Florida. Which became Tebow’s Alma Mater. After marriage his mom and dad served as Baptist missionaries in the Philippines where Tebow was born. During his years playing for the Florida Gators he bcame their star quarterback in 2007 winning a Heisman Trophy the same year. Tebow also received the Davey O’Brien Award, annually given to the best quarterback in the nation, on February 18 in Fort Worth, Texas. At the end of his college career, Tebow held 5 NCAA, 14 Southeastern Conference, and 28 University of Florida statistical records. He graduated from the University of Florida in December 2009.

Growing up Tebow followed his faith and vowed not to lose his virginity until he wed. He has been linked to pop singer Katy Perry. He had broken up with his girlfriend actress Camilla Belle just two months after dating.