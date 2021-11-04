When Should I Use A Good RDP?

Some tools are required for those working in the IT industry, and one of them is a virtual Windows Server. RDP/VPS is a service in which the primary physical server is separated into many tiny virtual servers via the use of virtualization technologies. This RDP/VPS service has its own Operating System (Windows Server/Client), dedicated resources, pure IPv4 from the location you choose and will stay online at all times so you can connect from anywhere/anytime using the Remote Desktop Connection application on any device (Mac, Windows, Linux, and even your smartphone)! We’ll address the topic “When Do I Need A Good RDP?” in this article. So come along with us!

When visiting websites, keep your privacy in mind

Many useful websites are banned or forbidden in various regions. Youtube, Wikipedia, PayPal, and other such websites are examples. These websites are readily accessible over the RDP server. And, certainly, VPN may be used for this, but VPN has some drawbacks. Most VPN companies do not offer static IPs, which may cause a slew of additional problems. For example, if the IP range used to connect to PayPal changes, PayPal will limit the account and you will no longer be able to log in!

Even if the providers supply you with a static IP address, there is still a problem. If your VPN connection drops and you don’t notice until it’s too late, it might put your company at danger. As a consequence, RDP is a superior option since you’ll have a dedicated and static IP address, and you’ll only be able to access websites from inside the RDP, rather than from your own system. Surfing the internet using a different IP than your own is also safer and more secure. You may specify your IP location (be a visitor/user from the United States, Europe, or Asia), or any other place!

Create a Website

If you have an ASP.net framework website, you are most likely utilizing shared web hosting. Using shared web hosting is usually the best choice, especially when a website is brand new. However, shared web hosting will no longer be acceptable when your website expands and attracts more visitors!

You may either install IIS and operate your website after purchase, or use the Plesk control panel, which is the simplest approach. This panel will provide you with a user-friendly interface for managing your website, DNS, e-mail, SSL, and other services.

What are the benefits of using Windows RDP to host a website?

Dedicated Personnel

Dedicated Internet Bandwidth

Having a dedicated IP address for admin access is more secure.

Configurations that are adaptable

Server for downloading and uploading

You may use an RDP to download a file or files that you need to download every day. The www / inetpub folder will be created within the disk where you installed the operating system after IIS is installed. (C:\) .

The only thing you need to do is place your essential files in that folder and download them using the URL below from the client computer.

https://192.168.10.5/test.zip

The IP address of RDP, in this case, is “192.168.10.5′′. The name of the file that we wish to download is “test.” The file’s extension is “.zip.”

You may have your own storage server if you don’t trust well-known cloud service providers like Google One Drive or Dropbox, or if you require a backup plan. You may store your files within an RDP session.

Activate a Software or a Service 24×7

There are many Windows programs that you may install and utilize online with Windows RDP. When you need a .exe program to stay online and operate, your own PC isn’t the best option! You can use a Windows RDP (with admin access) to run numerous apps, software, programs, bots, services, scripts, and other things 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To get a satisfactory performance, 2GB RAM and a 2Core CPU are suggested.

Which provider should I use to get an RDP?

We’ve examined a few RDP services in this area to see which ones are the best. We’ve ranked the firms below based on support quality, service performance, uptime, and pricing.

Conclusion

We discussed the benefits of a Windows Server in this piece. We also addressed the subject of “When Do I Need A Good RDP?” In addition, we analyzed a few VPS providers in order to determine the top Windows Server service. I hope you liked and learned something from this article.

Please feel free to share your thoughts and ideas with us.