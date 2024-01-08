A Detailed Guide On What To Do If Your Phone Won’t Turn On

The much-dreaded event might happen, where your device simply won’t turn on. Imagine a scenario where you anticipate the screen’s glow and the hum, indicating it is finally alive. The first reaction might be to freak out and panic. However, you should not jump to the worst conclusions, as simple yet effective steps exist to resolve the issue.

As tempting as jumping to conclusions and thinking about buying a new one might be, you should not be looking that far. Sometimes, you might be facing battery issues or even connectivity problems. Regardless of the core problem, avoid rushing to the store to buy a new one. Instead, resort to this ultimate detailed guide on how to revive a phone!

Universal Troubleshooting for Portable Electronic Devices

When troubleshooting electronics, it is worth noting that what might happen to the smartphone might also happen to a MacBook. You might wonder how to turn on a MacBook and fix surfacing problems. Well, the initial steps are the same regardless of the device.

However, for an extensive overview on MacBook not turning on to resolve it. You can dive into all the details, including how to force restart it to solve the issue with the power button on MacBook Air. While a phone requires a specific combination for a forced restart, a MacBook might need an SMC reset or Safe Boot.

How to Fix Device Not Turning on

Don’t jump to panic mode if your device won’t turn on. Instead of running to the store or online to purchase a new one, you can attempt to find the solution first. The section below will provide all the following details, discussing everything from battery issues to factory reset.

Initial checks to fix your device

Before you fret, the issue might be something other than the phone. Hence, first, check if it has any cracks or damage. The slightest inconvenience might be messing with the functionality and wires. If you do not find anything, it’s time to check whether the charger and plug are functioning. To do so, either plug in a different device or keep this one on charge for a while. Lastly, test the outlet to check whether it functions properly.

Problems with the battery

Battery issues are among the most common problems you might run into. First of all, if you have a removable battery, check it out. Try to find any damage, including leaks or bulges. If you find any, it might be time to replace it. However, the battery might simply be depleted if you don’t see any issues. In that case, simply plug it in using a charger and leave it for about 30 minutes. Sometimes, it just takes time for the battery to charge.

Working with Safe Mode

Safe Mode is a common way to diagnose problems on your Android device. This allows you to test out whether some third-party applications are the culprit. They might be messing with the functionality of the phone. Hence, press and hold the power button down to enable it on an Android device.

Then, as it turns back on, hold the volume button until “Safe Mode” pops up. If you witness things running smoothly on this mode, your problem might be with one of the recent applications you downloaded.

Factory reset as a last resort

Here is what to do if your phone won’t turn on and you have tried all the above solutions. It might just be time for a factory reset. While many dread this option, it might be your only one now.

However, remember that this should be the last resort, as it erases all data and eliminates all information from the device. However, a factory reset might not work since the phone is not turning on. Hence, plug it into your laptop and find a program like iTunes or Finde to access Recovery Mode.

Conclusion

In a world where everything is interconnected, you might feel like things are crashing down once your device ceases to operate. However, through the detailed guide above, we provided various solutions to assist you in addressing the issue. From battery solutions to factory reset, there are many steps to take before purchasing a new one.

As we discussed earlier, a factory reset should be the last choice. That is because it erases all data and information from the device, which might set you back. Hence, utilize this option only if you have a backup already. Otherwise, it might be an excellent solution to ask for professional help, as sometimes the best option is to give the device to someone much more qualified for such situations.