Aaron Hernandez Net Worth

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez recently signed a five year extension ending in 2018. He was set to earn $4 million this year plus over $8 million in 2014. There was also a $12.5 million signing bonus. Unfortunately the football star was released from the Patriots after police arrested him in June in connection with a murder.

The 23 year old was born in Bristol, Connecticut. He attended University of Florida and was drafted to the NFL during the 4th round of the draft pick in 2010. On June 18th his entire football career came tumbling down. Hernandez became part of an investigation into the shooting death of Odin Lloyd. There were three warrants obtained that allowed officials to search his home in Massachusetts.

On June 26th 2013 he was taken into police custody. Hernandez was taken in as a suspect and is charged with murder in addition to five other gun related charges.