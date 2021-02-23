AD Diggs Net Worth 2021

Birthday: June 16, 1983 Ethnicity: Italian & Puerto Rican Sexual Orientation: Gay Net worth: $25,000



A.D Diggs is probably one of the last people you would think to do ratchet reality tv. This Italian and Puerto Rican stud is a cool calm cucumber who might be the only thing to keep Moniece Slaughter from slaughtering the chicks on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood.

It’s only been 4 seasons and viewers have seen the show’s star Moniece lock brothers and sisters down claiming they are the one. In season 1 she was trying to get her bae Lil Fizz back. Season 2 and 3 she was going cray cray for her then man Rich Dollaz. She was so in love Rich even got to meet her mother. But things didn’t seem to workout and the list of men Moniece has been rumored to have been with is just as long as the money in Mona Scott’s pockets.

This time AD Diggs claims that she is the right porridge for this wolf. She’s not too hot and not too cold. Diggs is just right, and so far on the series she is putting some water on Moniece’s fire. The couple haven’t been together long.

outside of the show AD has a real job. The proud lesbian owns a sneaker shop and apparel line.