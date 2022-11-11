Movies Like Hostiles: 10 Plot Twists and Cliffhangers to Watch Next

Hostiles is a 2017 American Western film directed and written by Scott Cooper, based on a story by Donald E. Stewart. The film stars Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Ava Cooper. The film follows Captain Joseph J. Blocker (Bale), a United States Army cavalry officer who escorts a dying Cheyenne war chief (Studi) and his family back to their ancestral home in Montana in 1892. If you’re looking for more movies like Hostiles with similar plot twists and cliffhangers, here are a few recommendations.

Top 10 Plot Twist Movies

Scott Cooper Florida gives us a list of the best plot twist movies. If you’re looking for a movie with as many twists and turns as “Hostiles,” you’re in luck. Here are 10 other movies with complex plots and cliffhanger endings that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

1. “The Prestige” (2006)

This film is about two magicians who turn to dark methods in order to one-up each other. As their rivalry escalates, things take a deadly turn.

2. “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011)

This thriller follows a journalist who teams up with a computer hacker to solve a decades-old murder case. The closer they get to the truth, the more dangerous it becomes.

3. “Gone Girl” (2014)

A woman goes missing on her fifth anniversary, and her husband becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance. This twisty thriller will keep you guessing until the very end.

4. “Shutter Island” (2010)

Martin Scorsese’s psychological thriller follows a U.S. marshal who is investigating a patient’s escape from an asylum on an island off the coast of Massachusetts. Nothing is as it seems in this unsettling film.

5. “The Girl on the Train” (2016)

An alcoholic woman becomes obsessed with a couple she sees every day from the window of her train. When the woman goes missing, the narrator becomes a suspect in her disappearance.

6. “Knives Out” (2019)

When a wealthy crime novelist is found dead, his dysfunctional family becomes suspects in his murder. This dark comedy will keep you guessing until the very end.

7. “Mother!” (2017)

Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller follows a couple whose idyllic life is disrupted by the arrival of uninvited guests. The film takes a dark and disturbing turn as it descends into madness.

8. “Nightcrawler” (2014)

A desperate man finds work as a freelance crime journalist in Los Angeles. As he gets deeper into the business, he starts to cross moral boundaries.

9. “Wind River” (2017)

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tracker teams up with a rookie FBI agent to investigate a murder on a Native American reservation in Wyoming. This mystery will keep you guessing until the very end.

10. “Zodiac” (2007)

This thriller is based on the true story of the Zodiac Killer, a serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the 1960s and 1970s. The film follows a reporter and a cartoonist as they try to solve the murders.

Wrapping Up

These 10 movies are all complex thrillers with plot twists and cliffhanger endings that will keep you on the edge of your seat. If you’re looking for more movies like Hostiles, be sure to check out these recommendations.