11 Best Entertainment Channels on Cable TV

Cable TV is a great source of entertainment. Why? Because it carries the most rib-cracking, nerve-tingling, and thought-inspiring content that you could ever find in the market, courtesy of popular TV networks like HGTV, AMC, TBS, and more. A majority of cable companies add such TV channels into their packages in order to satisfy their customers' entertainment appetites. Once you find a cable package that you like, see if it offers the following best-of-the-best entertainment channels.

1. AMC

Primarily a movie channel, AMC has become a household name in the U.S. because of its limited but extremely popular original programming, which consists of mega-series like The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Ragdoll, Ultra City Smiths, Soulmates, Talking Dead and Talking Saul, etc. There’s also a hint of acquired programming from the likes of Killing Eve, The Three Stooges, Gangs of London, Two and a Half Men, Creepshow, and Cold Courage on AMC.

2. HGTV

Are you interested in home renovation, interior designing, garden & landscaping, and real estate? Then, you’ll love everything on HGTV, which is an American pay-tv channel run by Discovery Inc. You can watch reality television series on home improvement, such as All American Handyman, HGTV Dream Home, Gardening by the Yard, Bought & Sold, Color Splash, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Fixer Upper, Curb Appeal and many more.

3. USA Network

USA Network is a basic cable channel, which is owned by NBCUniversal and broadcasts a range of entertaining television shows, films, and grappling sports. Its original programming includes scripted drama series like Dirty John, reality TV series like Temptation Island, Chrisley Knows Best, and The Biggest Loser, and syndicated re-runs of Law & Order, NCIS, Castle, Dateline, Chicago P.D., and Last Man Standing, etc. If you’re inclined towards wrestling, then you can also watch WWE Raw and other matches in the USA.

4. Freeform

Owned by ABC Family Worldwide, Freeform is a basic cable channel, which targets “becomers” – a chunk of the audience who are in the process of “adulting” and figuring out life – with its contemporary and relatable sitcoms. There are dramas like Good Trouble, comedies like Grown-ish, syndicated shows like The 700 Club, Family Guy, The Simpsons, and more in store for you on Freeform. This channel also broadcasts an assortment of animated and live-action movies in prime time, so you can always have something to entertain you in the evenings.

5. TBS

TBS is a pay-tv network that is owned by Turner Networks and airs an interesting mix of comedy and sports events. Its original programming includes comedy TV series like Miracle Workers, Chad and The Last O.G., animated programs like American Dad! and Close Enough, reality TV shows like Wipeout, game shows like The Misery Index, and various content like Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. As far as sports are concerned, TBS telecasts NBA, MLB, NCAA, NHL, and eLeague games for its sports fans.

6. ID

For viewers who enjoy watching true crime documentaries, Investigation Discovery or ID is the ideal cable channel. It is owned by Discovery Inc. and airs original productions as well as off-network re-runs. Its current programming covers The Perfect Murder, A Deadly Dose, Fear Thy Neighbor, Evil Lives Here, Swamp Murders, Web of Lies, Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin, Your Worst Nightmare, Deadly Women, On the Case with Paula Zahn, and the like.

7. Adult Swim

Cartoon Network, the basic cable channel adored by kids nationwide, has a nighttime programming block dedicated to entertaining adults. It is called “Adult Swim” and broadcasts animated features, sketch comedy, and mockumentaries for an adult audience from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Eastern Time/Pacific Time. You can tune into original animated series like Birdgirl, Rick and Morty, and Robot Chicken, live-action sequences like Decker, and syndicated programming such as Bob’s Burgers, Futurama, and King of the Hill, etc.

8. Syfy

Syfy is a basic cable channel, owned and operated by NBCUniversal. It takes the viewers on a roller-coaster ride through a thrilling and intriguing world of fantasy, horror, and imagination. If you’re a fan of science fiction, Syfy is the right channel for you. For instance, you can watch Resident Alien, Day of the Dead, Chucky, Intergalactic, and The Twilight Zone on this network. In addition to that, Syfy also airs special movie marathons, which are perfect for any sleepover, miniseries, original films, and believe it or not, anime!

9. Lifetime

In the past, it was difficult to find TV channels geared towards women. Today, Lifetime, a basic cable channel, holds that banner proudly. It features original content comprising mainly of reality TV series such as Little Women: LA, American Beauty Star, Supernanny, Marrying Millions, Live PD Presents: Women on Patrol, and Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love, as well as off-network syndicates like Grey’s Anatomy, Hoarders, and Wife Swap, etc. Lifetime also airs made-for-TV films and covers women’s professional sports.

10. A&E

Fictional programming is not everyone’s piece of pie. This is why A&E airs non-fictional sitcoms grounded in reality for its viewers. You can catch original reality TV series such as Intervention, Hoarders, Shipping Wars, The First 48, Psychic Kids, Court Cam, Nightwatch Nation, Undercover High, Nature Gone Wild, Ghost Hunters, Raising Tourette’s, and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E.

11. TLC

Personal stories hold a powerful appeal. TLC is a pay-tv channel, which features heart-touching tales for the whole family to enjoy. Darcey & Stacey, The Family Chantel, 7 Little Johnstons, 90 Day Fiancé series, HEA Strikes Back, My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Cake Boss, I Am Jazz, Find Love Live, B90 Strikes Back!, Kindred Spirits, OutDaughtered, and Untold Stories of the E.R. are some of the most popular shows you can watch on TLC.

Wrapping Up

Therefore, to get a real taste of classic cable entertainment, incorporate the aforementioned channels into your lineup. These cable channels range from basic to pay-tv, so no matter which type of cable package you select, you’ll always have something amazing to watch on your schedule.