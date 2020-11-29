Aaron Rodgers Net Worth 2020

Aaron Rodgers is a Quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. He was drafter in 2005 and is still on the teams starting roster. He was drafted in 2005 in round 1 and signed a five year contract worth $110 million. He received a $35 million sign on bonus. Due to his stats he extended his contract in 2013 for $130 million over 7 years. $54 million is guaranteed plus an extra $9.5 million every year he makes it to the roster. His net worth has surpassed Tom Brady’s at $150 million. In 2013 he earned $49 million including $6 million in endorsements and bonuses like a CEO. Forbes named him the #6 highest paid athlete in 2013.

Rodgers stats so far this season have been impressive although he lost game 1 against San Francisco 49ers. The team is now 1-1 after winning against the Redskins crushing their quarterback RG III.

Yards Touchdowns Fumbles Att Completes 813 7 0 79 55

NFL Draft 2005

Birth Name: Aaron Charles Rodgers

Birthplace: Chico, California

Birthday: December 2 1983

College: University of California, Berkley

Draft: 2005/ Round 1 / Pick 24

Number: 12

Position: Quarterback

Rodgers was born in Chico, California. Aaron learned how to play football from his father Edward Wesley Rodgers who was a lineman for California State University from 1973 to 1976. His excelled in sports and academics in high school graduating with a 4.0 GPA and scoring 1300 on his SAT. He received a full tuition scholarship to University of California, Berkley and played for the California Golden State Bears. As a sophomore, he helped lead the Golden Bears to a 7–3 record as a starter. As a junior, Rodgers set a school record for consecutive completed passes with 26 and tied an NCAA record with 23 consecutive passes completed in one game. He garner heavy attention from NFl Scouts after throwing 24 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions in his junior year. At the end of the season he decided to forgo his senior to enter the 2005 NFL Draft.

The San Francisco who had the number 1 pick passed on Rodgers in favor of Alex Smith. He was picked number 24 by Green Bay Packers. He backed up former Quarterback Brett Farve for the first three years of his NFL career. The team’s new coach Mike McCarthy placed Rodgers in a quarterback school for six hours a day several times a week to develop his motor skills. Farve retired in 2008 and Rodgers was instantly picked as the team’s starter. Rodgers quickly proved that he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league by passing for over 4,000 yards in his first season as a starter as well as throwing for 28 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions.