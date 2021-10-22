7 Activities Slowing Down Your Brain and What to do About it

As human beings, with about 86 billion cells, our brains are among the most essential parts of our body, as it controls the overall functionality of other essential organs.

It’s only natural that we should devote the majority of our time to it. We, on the other hand, do not have this capability. The majority of individuals do not realize that the brain has to be paid attention to. Our current cultures are eroding our cerebral networks, making us sluggish, dumber, and less imaginative.

There are a slew of explanations why this is so. To change this, we need to be conscious of the poor behaviours we’ve developed. Some people are taken aback by these habits since they have no idea how much harm they have been doing to themselves by indulging.

With that in mind, here are activities that are slowing down your brain and what to do about it.

1. Blasting Loud Music

We all need some good music when we’re engaged, whether when working out, strolling, or doing a boring chore like responding to emails. And, to fully immerse ourselves in our favourite music, we always pump up the volume.

Nevertheless, prior to continuing, you must thoroughly analyze your alternatives. Noise-cancelling headphones are very popular, and they can easily harm your hearing. Recognizing the usual voices levels of people surrounding you takes more effort if your ears have been acquainted to a specific volume level. As an outcome, you probably wouldn’t be able to save data in your brain as rapidly as you would like.

We recommend removing your headsets and holding them at arm’s length while listening. If you can still hear the music, lower the volume and try once more. This is a useful check to make sure your ears are safe. Moreover, if you have to listen to music, take frequent breaks to give your brains and ears a break.

2. Multitasking

Multitasking erodes the overall attentiveness by sidetracking you one at a time. Multitasking has been marketed as a desirable skill in people in recent years, and it frequently appears in job titles for a variety of positions.

Humans, on the other hand, are not designed to multitask. We can’t do two things at the same time and give them similar attention. Solely computers are competent to handle this..

A juggler appears to be balancing three balls at the same time. He appears to be paying each of them comparable concentration at the same time. Nonetheless, he appears to be multitasking because he is continually switching between the balls.

3. Watching Reality Shows

The fact is that reality television is brain junk food, and just as junk food rots out teeth and makes people sick, terrible reality television rots our brain and makes us unpleasant.

We are strongly influenced by what we perceive on a subconscious level. You automatically feel virtuous, unselfish, and even patriotic when you leave a theatre after seeing Captain America. Envision your brain being conditioned by reality programs’ garbage contents.

Therefore, as much as you love watching reality shows, you need to regulate the number of reality shows you watch.

4. Consuming too Much Sugar

We exist in a universe where sugar is available in plenty. Sugar is present in almost every processed product since it is addicting and enables food manufacturers to sell more units.

This is something we should be aware of as customers. Sugar intake can cause blood sugar levels to increase, resulting in irregular blood flow abnormalities in the brain. Extreme sugar intake can cause oxidative stress, which can lead to depressed moods, impaired memory, poor attention, and slower thinking.

5. Not Drinking Enough Water

At times we are so busy that we forget some essential activities such as drinking water. It has been proven that being dehydrated can very much affect your mental functioning. To protect your brain, you need to stay hydrated and drink the minimum amount of water recommended by doctors.

6. Drinking Alcohol

Alcohol has a massive effect on the brain’s intricate structures, which may not seem like a total shock. To begin with, it interferes with chemical impulses between neurons, which can result in slurred speech, impaired memory, and slow reflexes.

Heavy drinking for a long time can lead to the brain adjusting, but not in a good way. After the alcohol has left the body, the brain over activates neurotransmitters, causing withdrawal symptoms and brain cell damage. This is exacerbated by subsequent binges and a quick withdrawal.

7. Inactivity

Many individuals have found themselves not exiting their bedrooms since remote employment became the norm. Most individuals we are acquaints eat, drink, sleep, and operate in the same location the whole day.

Whether individuals realize it or not, it has major consequences. Many chronic diseases are associated with sitting for too long. More than that, it alters the function of some brain neurons into something worse.

Therefore, no matter how much work you have, take a couple of minutes to exercise or even go for a walk daily, it’s essential for your brain.

The Bottom Line

So there you go, the above activities are simply day-to-day activities that are slowly slowing down your brain. So, if they are your tendencies, you need to slowly quit them before it’s too late. All the best!