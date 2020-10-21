7 Best Animation Makers to Make Your Own Animation Free in 2020

Starting a business in today’s world is not as complex as it seems. You can easily now advertise your products via social media and websites. Despite that, the good thing is that you can control everything from the comfort of your room. Yet, keep in mind that a wide range of opportunities is available to everyone. Because of that, you should know which tools can make you even more competitive.

Many people underestimate the importance of animations. However, they do not understand that animated videos and GIFs can help them achieve a higher level of engagement. That is the reason why entrepreneurs should get familiar with animation makers.

The online world is full of animation maker tools. By basic Google research, you will manage to find dozens of them. At first glance, they will all look identical, but not all of them are equally good. Fortunately, you came to the right place to find out the best animation makers to make your own animation free.

1. Mango Animation Maker

The good news for all animation fans is that Mango Animate has launched a powerful animation maker. Mango Animation Maker is simple to use, and you won’t have to be a genius to realize how to create an animation. It allows users to use thousands of free assets and make their animated videos more entertaining. You will manage to find a library that contains animation widgets, symbols, shapes, charts, etc.

Still, there is one more interesting thing that we need to highlight here. The animation maker comes with a caption and voice narration expression feature. More precisely, it allows people to record their voice and customize subtitling.

In the end, a multi-track timeline is going to be a practical feature for all the users. They will manage to control animation, background, camera, and foreground from one place.

We highlighted some of the essential aspects of the Mango Animation Maker. We recommend you check the website we attached and get familiar with all the details.

2. Moovly

Moovly can be a good choice for different reasons because it has full integration of around 175 million digital assets. Because of that, you can use it for making educational, business, or marketing videos. Despite that, every user has access to a big number of templates. Try to adapt the template with the storyline of the video you plan to create. In the end, we need to highlight that Moovly allows people to share their videos directly to YouTube. That could be another reason why this animation maker can be a good choice.

3. MotionDen

Text style in the videos matters to a certain group of entrepreneurs. If you are one of them, MotionDen can be the tool that you are looking for. The software allows people to create different types of animations by adding different templates. However, the good thing here is that adjusting setting is available to you. In that way, you can customize your animation and make it more suitable for your business. Besides that, you will also get the chance to change music and even add personal videos to the animation.

4. Animaker

Finding the best possible animation style is not an easy task. Fortunately, different styles will be available to you if you decide on using Animaker. More precisely, the program comes with six different video styles. These styles include various things that most entrepreneurs will like. For example, these styles come with different typography, infographics, 2D and 2.5D, and handcraft. The program does not require the previous animation creating experience. In other words, beginners won’t struggle to realize how to create animations matchable with the needs of their business.

5. Toonator

The name of this tool says a lot about the features that Toonator offers to people. It is a perfect choice for people that have the desire to create animated cartoons. For instance, some people are not willing to use different templates. Their goal is to develop a cartoon from the scratch. On the other hand, you will also get the chance to edit the graphics that other people have previously made.

We need to highlight that tablet supporters will be happy to use the tool. Believe it or not, Toonator allows people to draw animations with their fingers. You can use the pen as well and make the entire process easier for you.

Still, the purpose of this article is to be objective and share valuable information. Because of that, we need to highlight one disadvantage that all future users should know. The program does not come with a wide range of advanced features.

6. FlipAnim

Creating animations with FlipAnim is entertaining and easy. The tool allows people to complete their job by changing the size, color, and pen tool. Additionally, the program allows people to make more pages (more animations) at once. In the end, FlipAnim allows you to adjust the speed of the animation by dragging the slider.

7. RenderForest

Investing your money into animation makers is not a bad thing in some cases. However, you need to be sure the investment of that type is going to pay off in the end. We know that you came here to hear more about free animation makers. Indeed, RenderForest also has a free version that will be perfect for people that are not willing to spend money. Yet, it also has two more types of pricing. For instance, one pricing plan requires that users pay 9.99 per month. There is also another plan where you will have to pay 24.99 dollars a month.

Anyway, you came here to find out more about free tools. Because of that, we should say that the free version of Renderforest also offers some attractive services. For example, you will manage to create fun animations, explainer, videos, promotional content, etc. You can choose the way how you will make the videos and GIFs. Some people are big fans of 3D and realistic video content. On the other hand, 2D animations can also improve your engagement. Both options are available to you, and we recommend you pick one that is more suitable for your business.

Final Thought

These seven animation makers are going to be a good option for every user. However, a good tool won’t mean anything to you if you do not know how to make animations properly. Because of that, we recommend you invest time and effort to improve your skills. That is the only way to create engaging animations. The tools from our list will give you the necessary support that will help you achieve your goal.