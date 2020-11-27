6 Environmental Benefits of Using Artificial Turf for Your Garden Area – 2020 Guide

One of the advantages of living in a house is the possibility to own and arrange a garden. A nice garden can make a house look so much more beautiful. And if you like taking care of it, it can be a useful and rewarding hobby. You can dedicate only a few hours every week to it, and still see some great results. One of the best things is that you can enjoy the fruits of your labor very fast. When your plants are tidy, organized, and aesthetically pleasing, you surely feel satisfied. When you have a nice garden you can always add a couple of chairs and a table, and make it your little place to relax.

When you start to arrange a garden, you’re trying to find the best plants and a way to organize them. One of the common questions at the beginning is what kind of grass is the best for usage. There are benefits of both natural and artificial turf. And which one you’ll choose depends on your perspective and what matters to you the most. To many people, artificial turf is better looking and more flexible. You can use it, not just for a lawn, but also on your balcony and some places inside the house to make it greener and more calming. And from an environmental aspect, it seems that using artificial turf can have a positive impact. You can save plenty of water and much more. That’s why today we’re talking about the environmental benefits of using artificial turf for your garden area.

1. Artificial turf can save plenty of water

One of the biggest environmental benefits of using artificial turf is saving water. We are continuously hearing about the importance of water-saving and how it is one of the biggest global concerns. Every drop matters, and we should try to treat water consumption diligently. Artificial turf can save so much more water in comparison to natural grass. It has been shown that, if you replace one square meter of natural grass with an artificial one, you’ll save up to 60 gallons of water per year. Maintaining artificial turf doesn’t require a lot of water. You just need to spray it with some water once in a while. Mostly to keep it clean and cool it down in the hot weather. And that’s it. Sometimes taking care of the planet means making just small changes that in the long run can have a huge impact.

2. No need for pesticides, fertilizers, and other chemicals

Another bad side of natural grass is that requires various chemicals to grow and look nice. Fertilizers, pesticides, and other chemical substances are very bad pollutants. They are absorbed into the ground and contribute to water pollution. With artificial turf, no chemicals are required. This positively affects nature and prevent illness as a consequence of water pollution.

3. Artificial turf looks better

With natural grass, you never know how it is going to behave. Sometimes, due to unfavorable weather conditions, it can get destroyed and look bad. The whole point of the garden is to look nice and make you happier. They say the green color is the calming one and positively affect your mood. If you see a destroyed lawn every time you leave the house, you can become frustrated and nervous. That's why artificial turf can be the best choice for you. You'll never have to worry if external factors will damage your grass and you'll have to fix the damage. With an artificial one, everything is much simpler, and you can enjoy its flawless look for a long time.

4. Artificial turf saves energy and reduces carbon pollution

When you have natural grass in your garden, you need to mow a lawn every week. And that means you waste energy. Besides, the mowing also contributes to air carbon-dioxide levels and pollution. Other maintenance tasks, such as leaf blowing, edging and other ones require energy consumption. And the fact is, when you’re done with all of them, you need to start the whole process again. It’s a never-ending cycle, and energy waste is inevitable. With artificial turf, you don’t have this maintenance work, so you’re not wasting energy and polluting the environment.

5. You can use it in many different ways

Artificial turf is not dependent on the ground and doesn’t require substances to grow. This means that you can put it anywhere, even on the surfaces inside your house. You can get creative and make different spaces in your home look more cozy and relaxing. You can put it on the balcony and make another little garden over there. You can even add artificial turf to rooms in the house. It will provide them completely different energy, and you’ll feel more comfortable. The options with this grass are countless, so if you have a little imagination, you can make some amazing things with it.

6. Artificial turf is not a favorable place for insects

If you’re not a fan of insects and pests wandering around your garden, artificial turf can be a life-saver. It is not a favorable place for these little creatures, so you won’t have to worry about your kids running into a bee, or pets catching a tick. Of course, you don’t have to use only artificial turf. You can always combine it with natural grass, and add all your favorite flowers and plants.

Conclusion:

Having a nice garden can be very satisfying. It makes the whole house look so much brighter and beautiful. You can enjoy while relaxing in your garden, or arrange and organize it, if you into that. A common question is which grass is better for your garden, natural or artificial. It has been shown that artificial turf has many environmental benefits. So you might want to choose that one and enjoy its aesthetics, as well as easy maintenance.