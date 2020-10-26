7 Ways to Be Less Busy But More Productive in Life – 2020 Guide

Did you try achieving some of your goals while being extremely busy with work, school, or other things? Well, if so, you probably did not manage to see any results at the end of the day. This is why you need to learn how to change your focus from being overwhelmed with certain things to being more productive, which in return can help you accomplish more things.

However, making this change is never easy, which is why you are probably wondering – what are some strategies that I can try in order to be less busy, but more productive in life? Well, luckily for you, we will be talking about those strategies in the article below. Let’s take a closer look:

1. First Things First – Creating Lists is Wise

One of the first things that you might want to try doing is creating things that you MUST do for one day. Must is the crucial word here. Why? Well, most people take their planners and then write down every, single, little thing that they need to do – from doing laundry to finishing an important work project – which is something that is completely wrong.

Instead of writing all the things that you need to do, opt for creating a list that has 4 to 8 tasks, Now, keep in mind, you’ll want to write down things that will help you achieve your goal. So, if you, for example, have to write a report for work, have a goal that will say “Write the report”. This means that your goals should be the ones you can achieve in one day.

2. Say “Goodbye” to Multitasking

We all live in a fast-paced world, which is why multitasking has become a skill that many of us have. However, although you might be good at it, it does not mean that it will produce the same results as single-tasking. What does single-tasking mean and why should you try it?

Well, first of all, it does not mean that you should work on a particular thing for weeks or even months, instead, it means that you should focus on one specific task, for a specific time, and you should work on it and nothing else. Besides helping you achieve your goals, the results will be more valuable – which is quite important for a lot of people.

3. Distractions Can Be Hindering You

If there is one thing that can completely hinder you from finishing your daily tasks it is being distracted. This is why you might want to eliminate all distractions. This means that you should avoid using your smartphone, turn off the TV or radio, and also, find an environment that is suitable for working.

Of course, if you need the Internet to finish your tasks, you should use it, however, you’ll need to try and stop yourself from visiting social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, especially since you might lose a lot of time while scrolling through your timelines.

4. Get a Coach!

You might feel like you cannot do some or all of the aforementioned things by yourself, and if so, you could always opt for coaching services such as chainlesslife.com. These coaching classes are designed to help individuals with boosting their productivity, but, it will help with more important things as well such as improving clarity and focus as well.

5. Do Not Complain, Achieve!

When people feel utterly overwhelmed, they often complain about not knowing what to do or how to do it, but, those are just excuses that can easily stop you from achieving your goals. This is why you might want to think about the things you are complaining about before you start doing it.

Hence, instead of simply complaining and losing time, you might want to think about what you can do to change that. For instance, if you have a project that you need to finish, determine what you’ll need to do in order to complete it. This will help you get a clearer picture of what you need to do, which can help you determine which things you’ll need to do first.

6. Use Your Excess Time Wisely

There are a lot of things that can help you with not losing time. For instance, while you are not working on some important goals you have, you can do chores. But, while you are doing your laundry, why shouldn’t you listen to a podcast that can teach you some new things?

There will be a lot of lost time, which is why you need to ensure that you use it wisely. For example, when you are waiting in line to get your coffee, reply to important emails or messages. While on the bus to work, read a few pages of a book. Doing all of these things means that you won’t lose any of your time – which is extremely important.

7. Motivation is The Key

Whenever you start working on a new task from your list, you should not immediately try and find motivation since it won’t really be possible. Instead of trying to be motivated, you should first begin with trying to be focused on what you are working on. If you do this, you might discover that it is actually easier to be motivated when you are focused on what you are doing, especially since being focused can help with getting started.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of strategies that you can choose to implement in order to be less busy in your life, but more productive. And, by choosing some of the aforementioned strategies, you’ll be able to completely transform your life, but more importantly, you’ll be able to achieve all of the goals that you set for yourself.

Hence, now that you are aware of all the things you can and definitely should choose to do, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, go back to the start of this article, and start with the first strategy – which is coming up with a to-do list that will assist you with reaching your goals.