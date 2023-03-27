The 3 Best Cannabis Strains to Look For in 2023

Cannabis enthusiasts are always on the lookout for new strains to try, and this has been made possible by the increased legalization of marijuana use across the world. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the best Cannabis strains to look for in 2023. You can also check out Stiizy’s comprehensive Cannabis strain reviews as we will explore just a few of the most popular and widely recognized ones.

1. Gorilla Glue #4

Also known as GG4, the Gorilla Glue #4 is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that was created by the breeders at GG Strains. It’s a cross between Chocolate Diesel, Chem’s Sister, and Sour Dubb. This potent strain is known for its high THC content, which ranges between 25% and 32%.

GG4 gained popularity after winning several cannabis cups since 2014 after emerging as the best hybrid and overall best strain. Since then, it has become a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts worldwide.

Users of Gorilla Glue #4 love its effects, which are mainly relaxing and euphoric, with some cerebral effects that can be described as spacey or hazy. It’s a great strain for evening use or when you want to unwind after a long day. Some users report feeling hungry and even sedated after consuming this strain, so it’s important to start with a small dose. GG4 is also known for its medicinal properties. It’s often used to treat chronic pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

2. Granddaddy Purple (GDP)

GDP is a popular Indica cannabis strain with a deep purple color and potent effects. This strain is believed to be a cross between Purple Urkle and Big Bud, although its exact origins are uncertain.

It first gained popularity in California in the early 2000s, and it has since become a favorite among cannabis users, thanks to its distinctive grape-like aroma and flavor, with hints of berry and citrus.

Like GG4, Granddaddy Purple is a great strain for evening use when you want to unwind. This is because it gives off an uplifting effect that can help to elevate mood and relieve stress. You may also feel sleepy after consuming GDP, probably because of its over 23% THC content that causes sedation. Such high potency also means Granddaddy Purps has several medicinals properties, including the potential to alleviate pain and inflammation, nausea, and insomnia.

3. Pineapple Express

This sativa-dominant hybrid strain is known for its tropical, fruity aroma and energetic effects. In terms of genetics, the Pineapple Express is a cross between Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The strain has a THC content of around 16% to 26% – it depends on the growing conditions and the quality of the product. The average Express strain has a Sativa to Indica ratio of 60:40, so it’s well-balanced and can give you the best of both Sativa (high) and Indica (relaxation).

The effects of Pineapple Express are primarily cerebral and energizing, making it a great strain for daytime use or when you want to be productive. It is also known to have a euphoric effect, which explains why some people use it to boost moods. If you’re creative, Pineapple Express is the best strain for you because it can boost your creativity to unimaginable levels!

Conclusion

The takeaway is that the cannabis industry is constantly evolving, and new strains are emerging all the time. While there are countless strains to choose from, we feel like Gorilla Glue #4, Granddaddy Purple, and Pineapple Express are the best strains you can try out in 2023. Whether you’re a seasoned stoner or new to the world of cannabis, these strains offer unique flavors, potent effects, and potential medicinal benefits that are worth exploring. As always, use cannabis responsibly and in moderation, and consult a healthcare professional before using it for medicinal purposes.