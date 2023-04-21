7 Best Events for Keynote Speakers to Network and Build Connections

As a keynote speaker, it’s essential to not only deliver an inspiring and informative speech but also to network and build connections with others in the industry. Attending events can be a great way to do this, but with so many options out there, it can be challenging to know where to focus your time and energy.

1. TED Conference

One of the most prestigious events in the speaking world is the TED Conference. It’s a gathering of some of the most influential and innovative thinkers and speakers from around the world. Attending the conference can provide an opportunity to network with other speakers, connect with potential clients, and even get a chance to speak on the TED stage.

2. National Speakers Association (NSA) Annual Convention

The NSA Annual Convention is a gathering of professional speakers, trainers, and coaches from around the world. The convention offers an opportunity to learn from other speakers, attend workshops and seminars, and network with other professionals in the industry. A keynote speaker can also get a chance to showcase their speaking skills in front of a large audience.

3. South by Southwest (SXSW)

SXSW is an annual conference that brings together leaders from various industries, including technology, music, and film. It’s a great place for keynote speakers to network with professionals from different industries, learn about emerging trends, and gain new insights that can be applied to their engagements.

4. World Domination Summit (WDS)

WDS is a gathering of creative entrepreneurs, artists, and other individuals who are committed to living a fulfilling and adventurous life. The conference offers a unique opportunity for keynote speakers to connect with like-minded individuals, share their ideas and experiences, and learn from other successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

5. The Global Leadership Summit (GLS)

The GLS is an annual conference that brings together leaders from various fields, including business, government, and nonprofits. The conference provides an opportunity for keynote speakers to connect with other leaders, learn from their experiences, and gain new insights into leadership and management.

6. National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) Annual Conference

The NAPW Annual Conference is a gathering of professional women from various industries. It’s a great place for keynote speakers to connect with other women leaders, learn about emerging trends in their industries, and gain new insights into leadership and management.

7. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Conference

The CSR Conference is an annual gathering of leaders in corporate social responsibility and sustainability. It’s a great place for keynote speakers to connect with other leaders who are committed to making a positive impact in the world, learn about emerging trends, and gain new insights into CSR and sustainability.

In conclusion, attending events can be an excellent way for keynote speakers to network and build connections with other professionals in the industry. By attending the right events, keynote speakers can gain new insights, learn about emerging trends, and connect with like-minded individuals who share their passion for making a positive impact through their speeches. It can also be useful if they are starting their own business. So, consider attending some of these events and start building valuable connections that could lead to exciting new opportunities in your career.