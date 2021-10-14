5 Best Museums in Washington, D.C. in 2021

We live in a time when it is harder to function than before. The whole communication, socializing with people, going to work and working from the office is difficult, but of course, the way of traveling has also changed. Travel, in particular, has changed dramatically. Despite the changes, these trips are still a great choice for anyone who can not stay at home. So you can take a look at a location you would like to go to, and if you have no idea then we would like to suggest Washington DC, a beautiful city that has a lot to offer you to see and explore.

Washington, D.C. is the most visited city in the world with over 8 million tourists coming to visit each year. The museums in Washington D.C. offer visitors a wide array of exhibits showcasing the history of America.

Here are some of the top museums that should be on your to-visit list while you stay in this city.

1. National Museum of American History

The National Museum of American History is one of the most popular museums in Washington, D.C. It houses over 150,000 historical artifacts dating back to the beginnings of the United States.

Walking around, you’ll find exhibits that highlight important moments in American history like the Space Race, the Civil Rights Movement, and Washington D.C.’s role during World War II, among others. We believe that if you are a fan of museum visits, that if you want to hear about the past and love history, and especially the period covered in this museum, then we believe that you can not even get a better proposal. We are sure that you will like what you see inside and that the whole exhibition will be attractive to you, which will mean that you enjoy what is presented to you in the museum. Go and spend your free time interestingly.

2. Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History is the largest natural history museum in the world. It houses some of the most famous fossils, minerals, and specimens in the world. These museums can often be very interesting for all visitors, and we are sure that you will like the setting they have prepared from the museum. Get acquainted with the many things that are presented to you and all other visitors, tourists, and guests and enjoy the settings that are ready. This is a unique opportunity and that is why we believe that this suggestion is necessary to accept and enjoy what we offer you. Have a good time and you will not complain that you spend it this way, because you will have a great time.

The museum has over 165 million items on display and more than 385 million specimens on file and is one of Washington D.C.’s top tourist attractions.

The museum also offers special events for children and adults alike with interactive exhibits that are designed to teach people about science in a fun way.

3. Smithsonian American Art Museum

Housing a great collection of American art, this museum has over 137,000 pieces of artwork and the pieces in their collection span from 1620 to the present day.

One of the most popular ways to visit the museum is to take an audio tour which you can listen to on your phone while you are navigating through the exhibits. The museum also offers an interactive touch screen app that provides information about all exhibits that are currently on display at any given moment. This way you can find out everything, remember all the things you will hear in an easy way and enjoy the tour you are visiting because this tour will have a special meaning for you, and that meaning will be even greater if you choose this option for follow the tour through the museum.

4. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

When you visit this museum, you will learn about the horrors of the Holocaust. The history of the Holocaust is being told from all angles from interviews with survivors to personal accounts from families who had been affected by it.

Inside the museum, visitors can see recreations of three different displaced persons camps in Germany. One of them being the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. You can find out about this and many other events that took place during the Holocaust by visiting this museum. The guides inside will walk you through the whole story called the Holocaust and capture the whole ordeal that people around the world have gone through, but also people from America.

5. National Air and Space Museum

This museum shares a rich history of aviation, space exploration, and science. The most famous artifact from this era is the Apollo 11 command module. Other artifacts include the Wright Brothers’ airplane, Captain Robert Scott’s Antarctic expeditions ship, and Amelia Earhart’s plane.

Possibly one of the most interesting exhibits in the museum is the collection of moon rocks that they have collected over time from various sources around the world. If you are a fan of the stars, the planets, if you want to find out more about the missions that were organized in space and to see and hear it up close then this tour would be perfect for you and we think that this tour would be of the greatest importance for you.

Visiting Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. is a city rich with history, culture, and diversity which makes it a perfect place for tourists from all over the globe to visit and explore the diverse aspects of this remarkable place.

But if you’re a tourist looking to become a local, searching for one of the many available apartments at rent.com as one of the greatest sites for booking for Washington DC that should be on your to do list. If you want to live near these museums without having to spend too much, there are many affordable options in Washington D.C., that will get you what you need at an affordable price point. So book your accommodation on time, but more importantly, make your plan in time for how you will spend your time in Washington DC and what will be the sights you will visit.