How To Build A Cat House – 2022 Guide

Tending for your pets means much more than just giving them food and water. You need to make sure they are always comfortable and safe, throughout the year, no matter how hot or cold it gets. If we don’t protect our furry friends, they can easily get sick and they can stop being their cheerful selves. The statistics show that about 60 percent of the people who own a pet, have a cat, and these balls of fur are pretty independent, but it does not mean that they don’t need to be taken care of. As you already know, cats are pretty picky when it comes to their habitat, and they don’t accept to sleep just anywhere. They need a space where they will feel comfortable, safe, and a place that they will like. In this article, we are going to help you make a home for your kittens, no matter if you want to provide shelter for indoors or outside. Keep on reading to learn how to build a cat house and what are the most important things you need to pay attention to so you can make sure that your pet loves it.

Do you want to build a house for inside or outdoor?

The first thing you need to consider when thinking about how to build a cat house is where you want to put it. Some owners choose to create a special place for their furry friends inside the house, while others want to create a safe place for their pets when they are outdoors.

You need to think about this when you start to build the unit because depending on the placement you may need to choose special materials, think about insulation, and always consider where you would put it so that your furry friend can easily reach it, while still being safe from other things.

Choose the materials carefully

Once you’ve made a decision on where you are going to place the cat house, the next thing is investing in the materials. You don’t need to put any special effort into this, and you can easily build it with something that you can find in your home.

Some people opt to choose cardboard boxes for the project, while others go with materials like plastic, wood, or even metal in some cases. Note that depending on the material you’ve chosen for it, you may need extra tools like special glue, sandpaper, drills, and other things.

So, if you are prepared to tackle a bigger task, and if you are not afraid to experiment a bit, you may go with wood or metal. If you don’t want to spend too much time or effort on the cat house, then you should opt for a plastic container or cardboard.

Pay attention to the size

As you already know, kittens are pretty unforgiving when it comes to the space where they sleep or rest. If it is too big for them, they are not going to be interested in it, and on the same note, if they outgrow it, they are not going to spend any time in the cat house as well.

So, when you think about how to build a cat house, you have to consider the size of your pet, and if they are going to grow. For kittens, you may want to build something they can grow in, and for an adult feline, you should leave them enough room to feel comfortable in, without making the place too big and uncomfortable.

As you can see on places like Aivituvin, if you don’t want to risk this challenge, and if you don’t want to risk building a bad home for your feline, then you can just purchase one that will be to your cat’s liking.

Leave openings

Another thing that you have to pay close attention to is the openings for the feline to easily get into their new home. You should leave enough room for them to easily enter or exit, and you should think about the air that they need. If there is only one opening, they may not be getting enough oxygen and this could lead to health issues.

On the same note, if there are too many openings, and if the cat house is placed outdoors, they may be cold during the colder months, so try to find the best of both worlds.

You should also consider the way that you are going to clean the space, so experts suggest that you should create a removable top that you can take off when you need to clean the home for your feline.

If possible, waterproof it

If you are putting the structure outside, then you should think about waterproofing or insulating it. If the stricture is made of a material that can get damaged if it gets wet or moist, you should use special products to ensure that it is waterproof. If you are using any type of sprays, then you should leave the home to air out so your feline does not get sick from the fumes.

If the structure is made of materials that don’t need to be waterproofed, then you may just consider insulation. You can do this by adding an additional cardboard inside it, or you can use fabrics that will keep the place warm.

As you already know, the felines may not like their new space, and they may have trouble adjusting to it. If you want to make sure that your hard work does not go uncherished, then you should pay attention to the things that you put inside. You can start by putting their food and water bowls there, and you should add something that they love, like their favorite toy. You can also put a shirt that smells like you, so they feel safe and protected even when they are not close to you. Remember that there are a lot of options you can choose from when designing the cat house, and you can always look for inspiration online. In case you don’t want to spend too much time on this, and if you want to get things done as soon as possible, you can just purchase a home that your feline will love, and you will save yourself a lot of time and trouble.