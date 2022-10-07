Fun outdoors activities to do with your dog

When you’re a dog owner, you’re definitely thinking about the best way to keep your baby fit and healthy. The best way for your furry friend to stay in shape is the same as for people: get plenty of exercise. In some cases, your dog will be more than willing to exercise, while in others you might struggle to get them to move at all. Whichever the case, you need to be sure your pooch is always getting movement in. This is what helps them maintain a healthy weight, as well as keep their muscles and bones strong. These are the prerequisites of a long and joyful life, and since you want the best for them, you’ll want to get them to stick to healthy routines.

And since you must exercise yourself, why not do it together? After all, there are few workout partners you’d rather have than a cute, four-legged one who happens to love you unconditionally. Here are some of the best outdoor activities you can do with your dog that’ll lift your spirits and keep you in good health at the same time.

Jogging

The first exercise you should try is also one of the most popular. Going for a good run is one of the best forms of cardio you could practice, with the added bonus that it takes place outside, so you can also enjoy the fresh air. The best time for a jog is early in the morning, so if you’re not typically an early bird, this may be just the motivation you need to become an early riser (and an earlier sleeper by extension).

Strolling

Walking your dog can easily become one of your favorite activities after you gain the status of pet owner. But have you considered letting your pooch take the lead? Instead of walking them, follow them wherever they go. This includes stopping when they stop as well, and it’s a fun way to break from the usual routine.

Playing fetch

This tried-and-tested game is a favorite among many pairs of owners and their fuzzy friends. Not only is it a fun and entertaining game, it’s also a great way to train your dog. You can play this game anywhere, but if you’re looking for a bit of a challenge, you can try going to the beach or in a wooded area. However, be careful, as there are things in these areas that can prove hazardous for your dog. Get Bivvy if you want your pet’s health covered in case something unexpected happens. Should they become injured while playing, the insurance will help you afford the prompt, high-quality medical care you choose to get them back on track in no time.

Hiking

If your dog is a breed that enjoys high-intensity exercise, going on a hike is going to be perfect for them. Chances are daily strolls are not enough for them, so they’re going to be more than willing to accompany you. Make sure to choose routes that are appropriate to your dog’s age and fitness level. You don’t want them to become exhausted. Carrying them all the way back home is not going to be a very pleasant experience, depending on size. You can also take it a step further and arrange a picnic for the both of you. All you have to do is pack both yours and your dog’s favorite foods and treats and take them out to enjoy a lovely meal outdoors.

Camping

Another activity that’s perfectly suited to dogs that enjoy a lot of physical activity and exercise, camping can be a true bonding experience. You’ll get to spend quality-time with your pet and enjoy the great outdoors together. Spending time in a tent overnight can be a truly incredible experience and if you’ve never done it before you’ll become an instant fan. If you’re a bit more adventurous and want to take it a step further, you can try going on a boat tip or kayaking during your camping getaway. While the ideal time for this is during the summer, if you are looking to try it out during autumn, that’s all good as well. Just make sure it’s not too cold and that the waters aren’t choppy. That can be both uncomfortable as well as dangerous.

Cooking

Dogs, much like humans, love a good treat. If you love cooking and baking, you should make sure to include your pet in the process as well. Who knows, you may even discover a treat that becomes your four-legged sous-chef’s new favorite. Depending on the season, you want to choose different foods. If it’s hot out and your baby could use a little refreshment, you can give them something frozen. Fruit is always a good idea, with watermelon, apples, blueberries, bananas, pears and strawberries guaranteed to be a hit with your pooch. You can also look up recipes for dog-friendly popsicles or ice cream.

However, if you’d like to get them something more savory, you can prepare frozen cubes of chicken or beef stock. If you buy it ready-made from the store make sure to pick a version that has no added salt.

Swimming

If your dog loves water, there’s no better exercise than taking them for a swim. This full-body workout improves blood circulation, lung capacity and muscle strength. Moreover, it’s perfect for older dogs struggling with arthritis, and may even provide relief from symptoms. If you don’t live by the sea or ocean, there’s no problem, a pool will do just as well. Lakes are also a good idea, and you can relax on the side while watching your pooch have the time of their life in the water.

Spending time with your dog has probably become your favorite part of the day after welcoming them into your family. And since you must also make sure they get plenty of exercise, you can combine the two so you both have fun and stay healthy simultaneously.