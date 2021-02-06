Simple Steps to Build Your Personal Brand in 2021

Are you an up and coming freelancer looking to build your brand or the owner of a small business establishment looking to put yourself in a larger arena? If so, building your personal brand is the first thing you’ll need to do.

So why would you need to build a personal brand?

You might be wondering why you as an individual would need a personal brand to represent themselves. Well, a personal brand comes with a number of benefits:

finding your uniqueness

building a reputation on the things you want to be known for

and allowing yourself to be known for them

When you venture into the field of designing your personal brand, here are a few things to be kept in mind:

1. Figuring what exactly you represent:

When building your personal brand it is essential that you remember what you represent. Create a list of personal strengths and flaws and what you want to show to the world as your professional identity. Make sure you have a good understanding of these points:

Your preferred work areas/fields

Your motivations

Your traits that complement your work as well as motivations

Roles that tire you

Projects you are comfortable or uncomfortable doing

Knowing the answers to these simple questions will significantly simplify the process of building your personal brand. This is why it is essential that you learn the answers as soon as you can to make the process a lot less stressful for you. If you can’t come up with the answers yourself, you could always rely on your near and dear to point out your key traits.

The field you choose need not be constant. Instead, it may fluctuate over time. Thus, your personal brand can fluctuate along with it so keep yourself ready to make changes as and when required.

2. Finding your audience:

Defining the perfect kind of audience that you wish to cater to is a strategy that can effectively reduce the need for targetted advertising and thus lead you to make more effective and well-rounded advertisements in the future.

So try and understand what is the market you want to invest in:

Corporate leaders?

A specific age group?

A particular group of individuals?

A corporation as a whole?

Once you have these things in place, you will be able to make a successful brand and have the right set of individuals following your brand, you will have completed this part of the process perfectly.

3. Researching the industry:

Before you decide to set up your shop in a particular niche of the industry always ensure that you have a strong understanding of the industry. By mapping the careers available in your specific field of work, you can ensure that you wind up in the industry that you are most passionate about working for.

Find the leaders in the field you plan to work in and research upon their goals and achievements and model your own after them. Although your goal is and will always remain standing out, looking at the leaders in your field will give you an idea of what you need to make that happen.

4. Use the internet:

Whether it be social media marketing or advertisements, the internet is a treasure trove of opportunities that you can use to raise your business to an incredible level. So how are you going to go about this process?

To start with, the first thing companies follow is to design a marketable name and catchphrase as well as hire designers to design a perfect logo for themselves. For individuals running their first venture, a free logo maker (mybrandnewlogo) might be a lot easier and less taxing.

The other benefits provided by social media are definitely to be exploited. Here is a list of the most popular media and their functions:

Linked-in: To advertise yourself and your ventures and get connected to clients and people with similar aspirations from all around.

Facebook: A great place to advertise for your company for an older clientele as well as find specific clients.

Instagram: A website where you can advertise towards the younger audience.

5. The power of networking:

Networking is one extremely useful way to propel yourself or your business into the forefront of the field you work in. Be it physical or through the internet, a good number of conversations are always useful in uplifting your brand and reaching new heights for yourself.

Using former managers, customers as well as colleagues to raise your brand is not just useful but also essential if you want to increase your brand awareness and value.

Just as a business would cultivate customer reviews and testimonials for use in sales and marketing collateral, you should look into cultivating your own reviews in the form of recommendations on the right platforms.

6. Prepare a concise pitch:

The ability to describe your establishment, what it means to you and what it stands for is extremely important to you, in both conversations, advertisements as well as for customers who come to view your product or site.

Preparing a 30 second to a minute long talk covering these talks will help promote your company in the long run as a friendly and short speech can quite easily convince customers or co-workers to invest in your brand.

7. The use of blogging:

A lot of new faces in any field use the power of blogging to elevate awareness of their brand. Using suitable blogs can boost the knowledge of yourself as well as your content severalfold. So how can you maximize the advantages of blogging?

Some of the best strategies are:

Writing about influencers and getting them to share your posts to increase viewership.

Using social sharing buttons on your blog.

Joining the right online communities( The most popular or ones most viewed by your desired audience).

Syndicating your content to put it in a more widely viewed platform.

Repurposing your content to reduce work and multiply awareness.

By successfully understanding the importance of the aforementioned ideas in the making of your brand, you can boost your recognition and influence overtime to make yourself a perfect brand that receives the best customers and is marked as one of the best brands in your field.