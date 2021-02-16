10 Ways Your Business Can Keep Up With Technology in 2021

The corporate world is moving quickly, and businesses that have kept up with technological advancements have the upper hand. As someone looking to level the playing field for their business, you have to follow suit, or you’ll be dealt a blow to your growth curve. Here are five tips that might come in handy for you:

1. Hire based on tech-awareness

Your ability to stay abreast of technological trends will only matter if you have the right team of employees to implement them. Start by training your workforce to utilize modern systems before tweaking your recruitment strategy. The idea is to ensure all your new employees are products of known schools and top of the line academic programs. You might also want to make employee training part of the recruitment process. Click here to learn more about hiring tech-savvy employees.

Other benefits of hiring these employees include:

Easier training

They expand your capabilities

Your business will achieve more

Improved customer service

Competitive advantage

Future-proof your workers against uncertainties

Attract top talent

2. Have a technology testing phase in place

Never shy away from trying out new technologies just because you fear they might not work. There is no guarantee a technology will transform your business, but if it turns out to be beneficial, you will almost certainly gain more from being an early adopter than you would lose for trying out an unfeasible trend. Your business should have a testing phase where you try out all viable technologies before making a decision on which ones to use.

3. Keep tabs on the market leaders

If you run a small business, you may not have the resources to try out every piece of new technology. Thankfully, we have market leaders that will always give new inventions a shot. The best part is that large corporations are always in the news and will struggle to keep secrets. If you are keen enough, you will catch wind of all of the occurrences within their campuses and be ready to pounce if their experiments are fruitful.

4. Follow influencers

News sites and industry publications, bloggers and thought leaders, and online communities can help you get the hang of emerging technologies and their relevance to your business. Consider joining communities such as Product Hunt, inbound.org, HackerNews, Growth Hackers, and Reddit. Thought leaders include bestselling authors within your niche, frequent contributors in popular online publications, and the most active contributors on the online communities you follow.

5. Invest in research

Don’t let others set the standards while you wait on the sidelines to emulate them. There is nothing wrong with being a trendsetter yourself. If you have the resources, analyze how you can incorporate new technologies into various aspects of your business, including marketing and cybersecurity. Note that some things might work for you and not a direct rival because of the small differences in your company setups.

6. Schedule software updates

Software updates are equally important when keeping up with tech trends. Updates make the software more efficient, and they are usually accompanied by additional features that enhance functionality. As a business, you can keep up with changing times by updating software to make operations smooth and efficient. Entrust your IT team with updating any software and offering insights on what to prioritize. Managed services help a great deal with managing software and updates.

7. Keep in touch with technology

As a business owner, you need to look at technology companies as an asset to business growth. Attend the events and subscribe to newsletters to get recent updates about new gadgets and technology. You can also subscribe to their social media pages to keep track of new releases and developments. Tech podcasts are also a great way to learn about technology developments to expect.

8. Make use of Gen Z

Gen Z is a far more tech-savvy generation than millennials. They are always using the latest technology, and they spend much more time using it than most. Be sure to listen to their insights and their discoveries regarding technology to gain valuable insight.

Young people are also quite innovative. Their input needs consideration as they can affect growth. Let them work in tech-oriented areas as they will have an easier time with technology. If anything, they will be quick to give their honest view on what technology works and what doesn’t.

9. Don’t overthink

It is easy to get carried away when dealing with technology. Business owners struggle to pick the right tech for their start-ups, as there are numerous options. However, you can make decisions easily by taking recommendations. If you are not sure about a particular software or gadget, you can always leave it for another time.

Less is always more. Most people go for more technology that ends up interfering with the way a business runs. Use less technology than your business needs. While testing new technology can help you evaluate what you need on a trial basis, purchasing technology you do not need will only waste money that your business desperately needs.

10. Plan ahead

Newsletters and other online information can help you stay up to date on what to expect from tech companies. As an owner and a consumer, plan out how you will acquire new technology for your business.

Additionally, have your IT team analyze upcoming trends and how they fit your company’s vision and mission. Your IT team keeps track of the technology by testing it and generating valuable insights, which you can use to make decisions about which tech to acquire. Stay ahead of the pack by making informed choices.

Endnote

No matter the size of your business, you will be riding for a fall if you run your operation with no regard to your industry’s technological advancements. The above tips will help you stay up to date with new and emerging technologies and go one better than your competitors. Be sure to hire tech-savvy individuals, keep tab on market leaders, follow influencers, keep in touch with technology and invest in research. The corporate world is moving fast, and you don’t want your business to fall behind technological advancements.