5 Ways to Make Your Next Business Trip More Fun – 2020 Guide

Business requirements today have changed a lot, comparing to what they were in the past couple of decades. There’s hardly a job available for those who are not flexible and not willing to travel. Regardless of the position, you’re working on, you’ll be required to move at least sometimes. For most, traveling for business is a regular activity.

Modern companies who wish to ensure a quality experience of traveling for their employees should invest more effort than just buying a ticket and booking accommodation. This way they show care and appreciation for their people because research has shown that a satisfied employee puts even more effort into working and does not mind investing a bit more of their time to achieve results if they know someone will appreciate it.

Business trips should be about business, not the cause of stress. If you ever took a business trip, then you are well aware of the situations such as missed flights, sleeping in a terminal, or lost luggage. These are the things you can hardly influence, but there are certain things you can influence. And these things include making your business trip as fun as it allows you. That’s why we’ll give you a couple of ideas on how to balance your trip and make it more fun.

1. Don’t be alone

Many business trips you take will require that you travel alone, sometimes you even get used to it, but it’s not something you should brag about. Humans are social creatures, so it’s only natural they crave company, even though knowing how to be alone can be useful. People you hang out with, friends and family also have their own jobs and lives to take care of, so you can’t ask them to travel with you for company, every time you need to go somewhere.

However, there are companies such as uEscort.com that you can contact before you depart to arrange a company for some leisure activities you’ll do when your work obligations are done. An advantage these companies have over someone you will take with you is that they are available only to you, for as long as you need them. They are usually locals, so it’s a perfect way to get to know the place you’re traveling to. You get a personal guide and a hired friend.

2. Be adventurous

For many traveling to do business has become that frequent that they completely forgot how to enjoy it. After some time, they stop seeing all the opportunities traveling gives you. But, not to worry, this can also be learned again. A great way to start is to think about the possibility of traveling to the destination a day earlier. Arriving earlier has many benefits, such as keeping the work motivation on a higher level, plus you can advantage of it by giving yourself some TLC. Have some good sleep, or treat yourself to a spa evening. Something you usually don’t have time to do. You might even book an early flight that day and do some sightseeing, be a tourist for half a day. Of course, work will not always allow this to be possible, but work yourself into making it a habit.

When you smell a chance for an extended weekend, then consider not only arriving early but extend your stay for an additional day or two. Take full advantage of your business travel and try as many exciting things the destination offers as possible.

3. Connect to people

We all have those friends who live far from where we do, and you never have time to meet each other at least halfway. The obligations we have can also overtake our mind and you often forget that you had the opportunity to catch up with someone you know. Think of this every time you need to travel somewhere, see who’s in town that you know, or even nearby, then give them a ring and arrange some quality time.

This will make the trip fun and it will help you loosen up from a stressful meeting. Even when you don’t have close friends living there, maybe there are some acquaintances with the possibility of growing a friendship. Give it a chance.

The best-case scenario is that you have family there, then why not arrange a sleepover and spend some time with them. Skip hotels, they sometimes feel so lonely.

4. Rest, if you feel like it

Many will comment – where’s the fun in sleeping. Well, for some it’s a privilege they don’t have at home. Family, noises, crowded house all the time, obligations, and work on top of it all…These things can wear you out so fast, you don’t even notice when it happens. Although for some it sounds like a boring idea, we’re sure most of you will see the preciousness behind it. Peace, quiet, doing some rituals on your own you haven’t done in million years, like showering for half an hour and letting a good movie put you to sleep. It’s ok to do this if it will make you fresh in the morning and ready to take over the world. For family people, they will come back from the trip well-rested and satisfied.

5. Bring your family

It will not be a possibility every time you travel, but calculate if there are ways you can make this happen from time to time. Especially if you haven’t had a chance to travel together for long. It can be a good excuse for extending the stay, again, and to spend some quality time with them. This will do you good when you feel alone and you miss your family. You’ll have company after you finish your duties and if it’s an interesting place, sharing the joy of being there, with someone, is priceless.

It doesn’t take much to make you happy if you are pleasure-oriented. Each time you travel you’ll have an agenda of the meetings you need to attend, which gives you the advantage to plan.