Top 10 Casino Movies in 2020

Movies play a very important role in influencing today’s culture and public opinion. They portray different lifestyles and entertainment, and some of the movies are solely based on such themes. Gambling and casinos have been an important part of the movie industry since its beginning. Many movies made were based on gambling and casino world, and perfectly portrayed the thrill, fun and despair involved in the gambling world. If you would like to find more info on any of the casinos on this list click here. The following are the top 10 movies inspired by Casinos:

1) Casino Royale (2006):

Casino royale is one of the most famous films of the Bond series, starring Daniel Craig as bond-007. Bond is involved this time in impeding a high-stake poker game of a mob banker, in order to stop him from his evil plans. The film shows an intense round of matches between the two enemies at the tables of the Hotel Splendide which is one of the most popular casinos in Europe. The film perfectly depicts the environment of the high-stake gambling games, tricks involved, and intensity at the casinos. The film got high appreciation from the critics and viewers.

2) Casino (1995):

As its name suggests, the film revolves around the theme of a casino, and is based on Nicholas Pilegg’s novel, ‘’Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas’’. A powerful mob person is given a task of running several casinos in Las Vegas, for a mafia organization of Chicago. This task leads to several complications in his life, but he rises to power due to being involved in casinos. The film also depicts the life of Las Vegas, as a city where you come as a normal man, but leaves as either a loser or a millionaire.

3. Rounders (1998):

The film is about a man who has left gambling for good, but has to return back to the underground gambling world to play poker in order to help his struggling friend to pay his loans back to loan sharks. It is broadly themed on the “rounders”, people who travel to different cities to win high stake poker games. The main character, Mike McDermott, dreams of winning the World Series of Poker, but becomes disheartened after losing $30,000 in a single game and left poker. He wins the game for his friend at the end, and travels to Las Vegas to pursue his dream.

4) Ocean’s Eleven (2001):

The film is first in the series of 4 titles released between 2001 and 2018. It starred a number of acclaimed and popular actors like Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and George Clooney. The is about a team of professional burglars who are on their plan to steal $160 million from a high security vault of a casino “Bellagio”. The team is involved in assessing the security of the casino, facing some setbacks, and several twists. The film is regarded as one of the best films of the 2000s and has a great degree of fun and features some big casinos of Vegas.

5) The Gambler (2014):

It is a remake of a 1974 crime drama-based film, and revolves around a professor having an addiction of gambling up to a destructive level. The professor is left with a huge debt to mafia men, and loan sharks and is then given just a week to pay his debts or be murdered. The film features various gambling scenes and intense thrilling segments. The film received good reviews from the critics and viewers.

6) Mississippi Grind (2015):

The film is about a struggling gambler and a real estate agent who meets a young gambler at a casino in Iowa. Both of them set out on their journey to Mississippi riverboat casinos in order to win money from gambling to pay their debts. They finally decide to play a poker game in New Orleans where the prize is of $25000. However, they find themselves in great troubles and some good fortunes.

7) High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story (2003):

The film is based on a real life story of a poker player, Stu Ungar. The film is in form of a flashback, in which Ungar tells his life’s story to a stranger. He tells his life as a son of a bookie, his career as a gin player, moving to casinos and poker, and then his marriage. He recalls his victories in in Poker, and particularly his third victory at the World Series of Poker’s main event. That was his last major event, and he passes a year after that.

8) Croupier (1998)

The film from England depicts the story of Jack Manfred, who had to take a job as a croupier as he struggles with his writing career. He gradually starts immersing into the world of casinos despite resisting it at first. He finds himself in a challenging situation when he is offered 20000 pounds for assisting in a robbery at the casino. Things came out different, and he writes a book about this experience, which turns out to be a great success. The film was highly acclaimed by US viewers, and was a good success at box-office.

9) Vegas Vacation (1997):

The film is a comedy-based film and features adventures of the Griswald family when they decide to go to Las Vegas for a vacation. Clark, the head of the family had won a good bonus but his family is not much happy, as they know that Las Vegas is not a suitable spot for family vacation. Clark becomes excited in the world of casinos, and he becomes addicted to gambling, along with his family too, which now seems highly immersed in casinos leading them to some rewarding adventures.

10) 21 (2008):

The film has a very interesting storyline as it involves a math professor who inducts 5 of his brilliant students to win millions of dollars in Las Vegas through gambling. Their plan becomes successful and they win millions of dollars, until the students realized the evildoings of their master and turn the tables against him.