Causes and Effects of Brain injuries and Importance of Legal Representation

As one undertakes their daily activities, there are at risk of occupational hazards. Employers and employees put all the necessary effort into trying to keep our environments safe. However, some accidents may happen on any part of the body, but injuries to the head are more alarming. Therefore, it’s necessary to be aware of head injuries, particularly brain injuries, to reduce the chances and effects of head injuries.

Seeking Medical Assistance and Legal Representation

You should consult a doctor if you have had any head injury or experience any of the mentioned symptoms. Ensure you follow your doctor’s directions. However, you must take a rest if you feel mental or physical exhaustion. Suppose your injuries were caused intentionally by another party or through the negligence of another party. In that case, you may find it necessary to seek help from a brain injury lawyer at odjaghianlaw.com who will protect you and ensure that your compensation is adequate. Since the victim may not express themselves coherently, it’s crucial to have a brain injury lawyer holding your hand all through.

A brain injury lawyer performs various tasks critical to your healing journey and proper compensation.

Brain Injury Lawyer Establishesan Open Dialogue with the Injured

For an effective representation by your brain injury lawyer and a positive outcome, there should be an open dialogue on all the issues concerning the injured. The communication should also be regular and outright.

Ensures The Injured Gets Proper Medical Care

Your lawyer will ensure you receive the best possible medical attention and care you deserve.The lawyer follows up to ensure your rights as a patient are protected irrespective of your status.

Collects Medical information

The brain injury lawyer collects vital information concerning your treatment. The lawyer further evaluates the medical data and communicates with your doctor about your medical documentation. The brain injury lawyer further seeks to understand the circumstances under which the injuries occurred to represent a solid case for your compensation.

Communicates With The Insurance Companies

The brain injury lawyer also communicates with the insurance company at fault and the injured person’s insurance company to process the insurance claim efficiently and fast. This enables the injured person to receive the best compensation offer, considering the circumstances sorrounding the claim. The brain injury lawyer ensures you receive compensation for the loses and expenses incurred in your current medical expenses and the expected future medical expenses.

Brain Injury Lawyer Represents the Injured and Makes A Claim

Your brain injury lawyer will need your trust, and they will put more effort into ensuringthe best possible outcome on your behalf.The lawyer will seek maximum possible compensation for your injuries and losses and also seeks justice for you.

Brain Injury

A brain injury is a disruption of the normal working of the brain. The damage may occur due to a blow, collision, or when a sharp object penetrates the head to the brain. The injuries can occur due to sports impact, accidents, or fights. This type of brain damage is known as traumatic brain damage. Any brain damage which is not hereditary and is acquired after bath is known as Acquired Brain Injury (ABI)

Symptoms of Traumatic Brain Injuries.

Loss of consciousness

Recurrent headaches

Recurrent vomiting or nausea

Convulsions or seizures

Dilation of eye pupils

Draining of fluids from ears

Inability to wake up from sleep

Numb fingers and toes

Lack of proper coordination

Confusion

Being agitated

Incoherent speech

Traumatic Brain Injuries(TBIs)

Traumatic brain injuries interfere with how the brain works through nerve damage and can also cause bleeding.

Causes of Traumatic Brain Injuries

Penetration Through the Skull

When a sharp object such as abullet penetrates the skull and hits the brain, it causes brain injury. This type of injury is called open head injury.

Severe Head Shaking

If you shake your head severely, the effect might be tearing of the nerve tissues in the head. This type of brain injury occurs typically in babies and is known as shaken impact syndrome. This type of injury may prevent the brain from getting enough oxygen.

Blow to the Head

A blow on the head may not penetrate but can severely affect brain tissues causing brain damage. Such an injury to the brain is called a closed brain injury. Closed head injuries can cause bruising, bleeding, or torn brain tissues.

Concussions and Contusions

A concussion is a type of TBI, which occurs due to a blow to the head, causing the head and brain to move back and forth fast. Contusions occur when the brain suffers bruises causing bleeding.

Fracture of the Skull

A fracture or a crack in the skull can cause traumatic brain injury. Fractures at the base of the skull can damage nerves and cause serious complications. Damages on the arteries may cause bleeding in the brain.

Head Injury Prevention Tips

Head and brain injuries are usually fatal and expensive to treat; therefore, it’s crucial always to take precautions to minimize head or brain injuries.

Always put on a safety belt when in a vehicle.

Do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Do not ride in a vehicle driven by persons under the influence of alcohol.

For sports, always wear approved safety gear such as helmets and other recommended sports gear.

Always supervise younger children and do not allow them to wear sports gear inappropriate for their age.

Remove objects or anyother hazard that may cause falls, such as spillages on the floor, power cables on the floor, or things misplaced on the floor.

Conclusion

One of the most intricate working organs of the human body is the brain. The brain coordinates all our activities, from behavioral to emotional responses. Therefore, you should seek to create a safe environment to avoid head injuries and other related injuries. However, in case such accidents occur, the patients should receive proper medical care. If the brain injuries are due to negligence from another party, the injured should get legal representation from a qualified brain injury lawyer. The brain injury lawyer will jump hurdles on your behalf to ensure you receive justice and all the necessary compensation. Let’s all care for one another!