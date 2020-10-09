Learning How CBD Oil Can Be Absorbed By The Endocannabinoid System in 2020

You have probably heard a lot about CBD in the last few years, as well as all the benefits that come along with it. However, although it has become largely mainstream and widely used, the majority of people still do not know nearly enough about what CBD is and what the products that contain it have in store for us.

CBD has gained popularity in the modern world and it is now widely used by many in selected states. Fortunately, people can now use CBD-based products freely, without any legal or health risks, and enjoy their medicinal benefits. So far, there have been many benefits found in a CBD extract and I am happy to share it with you. In case you wish to learn more about them, you can find out more here later. For now, let us explore how CBD oils are absorbed by our endocannabinoid system.

The Difference between CBD and THC Extracts

Before we talk about anything else and dissect the matter further, we must first understand what CBD is and how it differs from other similar substances.

Cannabidiol, or also known as CBD, is a type of compound found in the family of Cannabis Sativa plants. It is just one of the hundreds of substances found in this group of plants, and sometimes can be mistaken as an extract that can make the consumer high because it came from a cannabis plant.

However, this is not accurate at all as Cannabidiol is a consumer-friendly element because it is a non-psychoactive compound. This element is completely safe to use as long as there is a proper dosage intake. Therefore, it is also legal since it does not give the user the (in)famous feeling of “getting high” and hallucinating.

Meanwhile, the other element that can also be found in cannabis plants is called Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. This other type of element is also familiar to many as this is the element that is always compared to CBD. THC is the complete opposite of Cannabidiol because it contains a psychoactive compound that makes the consumers hyped and affects their thought process when taken in massive doses. It is THC that is to blame for regular marijuana making the smokers high. CBD instead relaxes the body and mind without any side effects, and it has a ton of benefits on our immune system.

Where is CBD extracted From?

Because of the numerous CBD-based products that are produced and distributed on the current market, people are getting curious about where it is extracted from. The sheer amount of different products can also make the process of picking one somewhat overwhelming and difficult. Therefore, it is important to know as much as possible before buying.

The cannabidiol extracts that are added to products come from the industrial hemp plant, also known as simply “hemp”. Hemp and marijuana are completely different from each other in terms of cultivation and the environment where they are grown. Cannabidiol is present is a much greater amount in the hemp plant than THC is, while marijuana has a much stronger THC content and a lower CBD content. Therefore, from this distinction alone, the difference is more than clear.

The 2018 Farm Bill was passed as law in December of 2018, and it covers a lot of enhancement programs that aid the agricultural sector. There are a lot of opportunities offered to many people and one of these is about industrial hemp. This is why today there are many farms that actively grow hemp and produce a wide variety of products for different purposes.

Even before the bill was passed, people used industrial hemp as materials for building, as food ingredients, medicine, etc. For centuries, people have known its benefits well-before marijuana became what it is. Hopeful for success, the government invested millions of dollars on research on Cannabidiol extracted from hemp regarding its medicinal benefits. Thanks to these immense efforts, the CBD industry is one of the most prominent and lucrative in the world.

Absorption of Cannabidiol in the Body

In recent years, many of the popular CBD-based products have been innovated for both humans and animals. Humans and animals have something in common that allows us all to reap the benefits of the CBD plant, which is the endocannabinoid system in our bodies.

The endocannabinoid system is a biochemical communication system that allows our body to absorb various vitamins, ingredients, and components, including cannabidiol. This system is composed of lipid-based neurotransmitters that are bonded to cannabinoid receptors. Studies show that cannabinoids are responsible for neuromodulation in our bodies. This means that the CBD products we take affect the way we think and that they are mostly responsible for the activities we do every day. These daily activities and routines include the most basic and crucial aspects of our lives, and include the following:

Appetite

Sleep

Mood

Fertility

Memory

If you cannot sleep well at night or if you frequently lose your appetite, this means that there is something wrong with the way your endocannabinoid system works and reacts. If problems like these persist, make sure to schedule an appointment with your doctor.

Benefits Of CBD

As listed above, the Endocannabinoid System is responsible for our sleep, mood, and several other key factors of our collective being. This is why Cannabidiol is good for our body and its benefits act positively when properly consumed. Listed below are some of the many interesting benefits found in CBD, which could hopefully be enhanced even further and made even more beneficial in the future: