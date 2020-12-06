Birthday: June 5th, 1979, Age 39.

Birthplace: Bronx, NY

Real Name: Ceaser Emanuel

Net Worth: $100,000

VH1 Black Ink Salary: $50,000 a season

Children: daughter Cheyenne

Education: Katherine Gibbs College, High School of Graphic Communication and Arts

Ceaser 34 year old boss and owner of Harlem’s first Black owned tattoo parlor stars in VH1’s hit series Black Ink Crew. The reality show centers around the life and work of employees at the local tattoo parlor. Their relationships, family, and legal issues have made the show a hit among fans. In it’s third season the show garners over 2 million viewers per episode making it VH1’s third highest rated series behind the Love & Hip Hop franchise.

Ceaser was born Ceaser Emanuel June 5th 1979 in Bronx New York. He always had an interest in art and had the opportunity to nurture his skills and talent attending High School of Graphic Communication Arts in Manhattan. He graduated in 1999 and then attended college at Katharine Gibbs in Livingston New Jersey majoring in graphic arts.

At this moment, Ceasar Emmanuel net worth is $ 2.5 million dollars