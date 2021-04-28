5 Reasons Why Cheap Sunglasses are Dangerous for Your Eyes

Having a good pair of sunglasses will surely provide you with more benefits than you can count. They can make you look good whenever you are, on the street, beach, party, etc. Surely, their main aim is to protect your eyes from the sunlight, which can be quite damaging to your sight.

Naturally, you will not stare at the sun, but the light can reflect from many different surfaces around you like water, concrete, and even snow. Many people don’t quite understand that these reflections are something that can damage their sight. When you are choosing between models you would like to buy, opting for designer brands will not play a vital role, especially with quality.

Instead, you should conduct a little bit of research before you can choose. If you would like to take a look at some of the most interesting models, be sure to take a look at quivedo.com. However, there are a couple of reasons why wearing cheap sunglasses can be quite dangerous for your sight. Therefore, we would like to help you by providing you with some of the most important ones. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of them.

1. Ultra Violet Light

The most important reason why you should buy quality sunglasses is that they can provide you with protection against UV light. Why’s that? Well, with your eyes being exposed directly to the sunlight can be quite damaging to your sight, because of those UV lights. Sadly, we can see that common folk don’t understand how dangerous this is, especially when you are in the areas where the sun is quite strong.

Especially when you are at a seaside or some tropic areas. Naturally, that doesn’t mean that you should opt for some that don’t match your style. There are a plethora of different reports and studies that can prove just how of a negative impact it can have. By having a proper pair of sunglasses, you can enhance the chances of UV light absorption, and avoiding them having so bad of an effect.

2. The Lack of Prescription Lenses

In case you are a person who has sensitive eyes to light, then you will surely need to consider opting for a model that can provide some additional layer of protection. Not only that opting for a high-quality model can provide you with a stylish look, but it will also provide you with protection from much more than just UV light. As we’ve mentioned, some people require special kinds of lenses.

Naturally, there are a plethora of those to choose from. But you will need to know what’s the condition you have. Therefore, be sure to consult with an ophthalmologist, who can provide you with essential advice on which ones you should opt for. We cannot stress enough how important is to look for specific prescription lenses, and how severe the consequences can be. So, be careful before you choose.

3. Cumulative Damage

If you take a look at some reports, you will see that the highest percentage of UV damage accumulates before a person is at age of 18. That’s why you should definitely find a proper sunglasses model for your child. At the same time, it needs to be said that accumulating a high percentage of this damaging light before the age of 18 doesn’t mean that the damage will be immediate.

In fact, we can see that this is something that will manifest itself as cumulative damage, and the final stage can occur even a couple of years after that. Therefore, you need to make sure that the use is constant. Even when there’s snow around and it’s sunny at the same time. It’s a mistake that UV lights cannot go through every lens. So, be sure to opt for the ones of the highest quality.

4. High Energy Visible Light

The next reason we would like to talk about is high energy visible light. While there are no reports and studies that can provide us with proof of its negativity, there are a lot of specific cases that are proven as a loss of sight due to the exposure of high energy visible light. For those who are not aware of the HEV, it needs to be said that 55% of it is made of blue light, which derives from the sun.

Therefore, wearing these can be described as a good prevention of any potential damage that can derive from being exposed to HEV. So, be sure to limit it to the lowest amount possible. As is the case with all the previous reasons, you can prevent it by opting for a high-quality sunglasses model.

5. Cataract

Cataracts are one of the commonest conditions that people face. In most cases, it is caused by age and many other factors. However, it can also happen as a result of sun exposure. If you conduct research, you will see that this is not a condition that should be treated lightly. According to some studies, over 20% of the cases are directly caused by sun exposure.

Cataracts can affect human sight in many different ways like blurry vision, limited line of sight, and many more. Naturally, the best way to prevent this from happening is to wear sunglasses when the sun’s light is at its peak. That way, you will be able to prevent any of these manifestations, no matter how exposed your eyes are to the sun.

In Conclusion

We are pretty certain that you weren’t aware of some of these potential dangers that, since some of them are not as common. Thankfully, it is quite easy to prevent these from happening, just by wearing a pair of quality glasses. Naturally, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be aware of all the potential dangers. That way, you will be able to know what you need to protect yourself from and how easy you can do that. Be sure to check all of them out before you consider buying certain sunglasses models.