What Type of Sunglasses Offer the Best Protection

Are you a sunglass wearer? Do you prefer to wear different models frequently, or do you love to stick to just one model in particular? Well, how safe & trustworthy is your chosen pair, and does it offer amazing protection for your eyes? If not, you should look into this, and think thoroughly about your eye protection. Keep on reading and understand all there is to know about different sunglasses & their performance when it comes to protection from UV rays.

What UV level should you go for?

The higher the rating, the better it is for your eyes. Usually, you should aim for sunglasses that have UV 400 since these can protect your eyes from different kinds of UV rays, and will usually protect them around 100% from harmful lights. With this model, you will also experience blocking of around 75% to 90% sunlight. UV protection is the primary thing that you should look into and try to understand before making your purchase, or before picking out one model.

What about UV protection on polarized sunglasses?

While polarized sunglasses are beneficial for ultimate protection from blinding glare, they aren’t always the best go-to for UV rays. Polarized glasses use different and newer filters that block the glare. You won’t experience a lot of light or white surfaces that can reflect from water and snow. Usually, these are worn during winter & outdoor activities. Most experts recommend pairing your polarized sunnies with adequate UV protection in order to get the best of both worlds.

Is UV protection so important?

The damage that the sun can make to your eyes is cumulative, meaning that it takes time to notice drastic effects on your eyes. However, the effects will be there. You will notice some new changes as time goes on and in your lifetime. You should also know that children are more likely to experience sun damage because they spend way more time outside than adults. Children’s eyes are also more transparent, which means that UV rays can penetrate deeper into the eyes.

How can you tell if you have UV protection in the first place?

When buying your new pair of sunglasses it is easy to tell if there is UV protection (if you are an expert who owns several pairs). If not, you should know that you have to do a bit of research for some models.

For instance, an optician can run a simple test on your sunglasses to determine the level of UV protection. This service is usually free of charge and it only takes a couple of minutes to do. If your glasses don’t state their level of protection on the side and this part is not written out, you should take them for observation & control.

When do UV rays affect your eyes?

The sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m, as you probably know it yourself. This means that you have to protect yourself at all times & that you should bring your glasses with you everywhere you go. Protect yourself from UV radiation and take care of your eyes when traveling to work, off-road, in nature, or when running some simple errands.

What are some of the different kinds & models of sunglass lenses available on the market?

With so many lenses available, it’s a good idea to ask for help or your eye doctor for some advice when choosing your new pair. Here are your options:

1. Polarized lenses – as previously mentioned, these are great for outdoor activities and for reducing the glare from bright surfaces. They are an often choice by sporty people.

2. Anti-reflective coating – these have the AR coating and they prevent light from reflecting off your sunnies.

3. Mirror-coated lenses – these limit the amount of light that enters your eyes. These are highly reflective and are great for sporty events, such as skiing.

4. Gradient lense – tinted from the top and they have that slight ombre vibe to them that most people love. They are perfect for drivers since they have just the right amount of protecting and shielding.

5. Double gradient – with this model the top and bottom portion are dark, while the middle is light in color and does pop in its own way. These are quite stylish and great for medium protection property.

6. Photochromic lense – these can adjust their levels on their own based on your amount of exposure. They will change their performance as you walk around & wear them, and are the best choice for men and women who need something effective.

Which color is the best?

You can also get yourself your ideal lens color, as well as something new & different that suits you & your personal style. Lenses don’t affect the quality of your glasses, and these are a personal choice that is all up to you, meaning that you can stick to whatever you like. Go for your favorite color (if it is available with your chosen model) and show off its beauty however you want.

Will darker sunglass lense provide better protection?

Darker sunglasses decrease the amount of visible light that passes through the lens a lot better, that is the truth. You should go for dark-colored lenses instead of light tints, but don’t think that these will make a dramatic difference when it comes to the UV percent protection. You should still aim around the 400UV protection mark, and possibly dark-colored lenses.

Where to find the best sunglasses that suit your style?

In the end, knowing where to shop & having loads of different options is key & crucial. Both men and women can enjoy their variety, and can explore loads of different models, just click here and see for yourself! You can get the perfect sunglasses from some of your favorite high-end brands, as well as some budget-friendly options. There are also clip-on options, as well as an outlet selection.