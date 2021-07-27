What to Avoid When Choosing a Cricket Betting Site

The online betting industry has grown massively in the last 10 years. Commuting to your nearby land based casino still happens but people are now enjoying playing all their favourite games from the comfort of home more and more. Why the sudden shift to online? There are quite a few reasons why more and more punters are gravitating towards online play.

The first is the widespread penetration of the internet. Rewind to a couple of decades and you will remember the horror that was dial up modems. The internet speed was slow, the cost of running them expensive which meant that only the elite would be able to afford them.

Second, the cost of mobile handsets has been declining steadily. Yes, you still have your high end Apple and Samsung devices but now there are several new alternatives that offer products that have similar capabilities to their most expensive counterparts. This has allowed countries in the sub-continent to adopt mobile technology with open arms and in a country like India where casinos are confined to Goa, it makes it easier for the punter to play their favourite online casino games without having to leave the comfort of their own home.

The good news is that cricket betting sites and online casinos have finally realised the potential of the Indian market. The huge population and the possibility of reaching out to the uber rich have propelled established brands such as Betway and Bet365 to make their way into Asia.

There are so many online cricket betting sites to choose from. Everyday a new one pops up with a great offer and a wide selection of games. As a player all you need to do is check some simple things before you sign up with an online cricket betting site. These checks will help protect and make sure you are signing up with a trusted brand.

1. Do they accept Indian customers

This might seem obvious but it is very important. The first thing you need to research is whether the online bookmaker accepts Indian customers. There is no point doing all the research and finding an online betting site you really like to then realise they don’t accept customers from India.

How to find out if an online bookmaker accepts Indian customers is simple. Firstly when you come to the site if you see localised content such as rupee currency, Indian flag, Indian language etc it is pretty safe to assume they accept Indian customers. However, to be sure you can do two things. Firstly, you can go to the terms and conditions of the site and they will list the countries they accept or reject customers from. Secondly and this is the easiest approach, just ask them. Pop on live chat or send them an email and ask them if you can play on the site. It is that easy.

2. Are they a licenced brand?

This is important. Although online betting sites are not licensed and regulated in India all the leading brands will be licenced in other markets. Examples of good licences are UK Gamling Commission, Maltese Gambling Commission, Isle of Man Gambling Commission, Gibraltar Gambling Commission and less favourably the Curacao Gambling Commission.

Brands who have licences from these regulators will have undergone some due diligence and will have processes in place to help protect customers such as responsible gambling practices.

If you opt to play with brands who are unlicensed it is a big risk because these brands will not be held accountable for bad practices. Please always stick with licenced online casinos and betting sites. The easiest way to figure out if a bookmaker is licensed or not is to scroll to the bottom of the site and look out for their respective logos. Once you have spotted the logo, you are good to sign up to that brand!

3. Do they have the payment option I need?

What use is an online bookmaker if you can’t deposit? This can be a big issue in India. Since online gambling isn’t officially regulated it can be difficult to deposit into some online sites. That is why it is very important for players to make sure that the preferred deposit method is offered by the bookmaker.

Brands who offer leading payment options are also more trustworthy so make sure you do this check as early as possible. Established brands will provide you with methods such as UPI , Netbanking, Rupeepay and even crypto options. While those that have not given much thought to localisation will mostly just offer Visa and Mastercard options.

4. Do they have the games I want?

If you like certain games such as live casino or progressive jackpots then make sure the online casino you are reviewing has this. All the best brands will offer a wide selection of games and they will only work with the best game studios. If you notice a casino offers games from an illegal games studio then please stay away. This is a warning sign!

Once again, a good betting site will offer localised games such as Teen Patti and Andar Bahar and will cover all of your favourite cricket tournaments including the Champions Trophy, World Cup, Ashes and the Indian Premier League (IPL)

5. Fast Payouts

This is hard to confirm before you actually sign up but it is an important aspect of the review. When you win at an online betting site you want to be sure that you will be able to withdraw winnings in a timely manner. Please check out review sites like Cricketbettingwali.in where you will see negative reviews for any bookmakers who are slow at paying out.

There might be an understandable explanation why some pay-outs are delayed but if this happens all the time it is a warning sign.

These are our top 5 points that need to be reviewed when signing up to any online betting site. Be sure to do this to make sure you pick the best online bookmaker for you!