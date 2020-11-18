Colin Kaepernick Net Worth 2020

Birthday: November 3, 1987

Birthplace: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Ethnicity: African American and White

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Net Worth: $61 million

Girlfriend: Single relationship status

Colin Kaepernick the starting Quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers was a 2nd round draft pick in 2011. He was a second string quarterback under Alex Smith who was later picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs. No one expected this QB who was not projected to start until his third year in the league to become one of the best quarterbacks in the league leading his team to the the playoffs and to the Super Bowl in his second year. Kaepernick is now worth a reported $35 million thanks to an outstanding contract making him one of the highest paid in the NFL.

Kaepernick’s humble begins started in Milwaukee Wisconsin. He was raised by adoptive white parents. His mother gave birth to him when she was 19. He never had a relationship with his black father who was also a teenager when he was born. In high school and college Kaepernick displayed outstanding athletic ability in both baseball and football. During his senior year he turned down a plethora of scholarships to play baseball at notable NCAA colleges. Kaepernick wanted to pursue a career in football.

Since his debut in 2011 during week 4 of the NFL regular season Kaepernick has displayed strong leadership skills and athletic ability. Fans even coined a term for his touchdown celebrations called “Kaepernicking” where he flexes his biceps and kisses them.

Since gaining notoriety for leading his team to the Superbowl in 2013 Kaepernick has become a celebrity off the field. He’s garnered endorsements from McDonald’s, Jaguar, Electronic Arts, Beats by Dre and MusclePharm all worth $7 million. Earning Kaepernick nearly $3 million a year off the field. He’s also landed coers and spreads in nearly 15 magazines including Esquire, GQ, Sports Illustrated and the notable ESPN nude cover which Kaepernick displays his astonishing physique.

Kaepernick has been linked to actress Sanaa Lathan, Teyanna Taylor and even a gay DJ named Luis Perez. But honestly every attractive male celebrity will all have his share of gay rumors weather true or not.

In 2013 Kaepernick signed an enormous contract making him one of the highest paid in the NFL. It includes $61 million in guaranteed money. The star also earned a $12 million signing bonus upfront. The contract extends his time with the 49ers to 2020 earning him a salary cap of $23 million that year.