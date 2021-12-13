Are You Unsure About Your Next Steps? Here Are 3 Reasons You Should Connect With a Social Security Disability Attorney!

If you are unable to work a typical job due to some kind of physical or mental condition, chances are good that you will be able to qualify for disability benefits that are offered by the United States Social Security Administration.

Overall, there are two avenues that anyone with a disability can pursue through social security disability, the first is the Social Security Disability Insurance – otherwise known as the SSDI – and the Supplemental Security Income – otherwise known as the SSI.

However, there are some really important ways in which an individual can either help or hurt their chances of getting the help that they need from social security disability benefits. After all, the process of qualifying for one or both of the aforementioned benefit programs can be quite daunting. There are a lot of legal boxes that have to be checked and there are literal mountains of paperwork that need to be looked at, understood, and filled out correctly.

Those are just some of the key reasons why anyone serious about getting benefits from either Social Security Disability Insurance, Supplemental Security Income, or both needs to really consider working with a top social security disability attorney like Betz and Baril.

If you are curious about what these kinds of attorneys offer and why you should be looking for one as soon as you decide to pursue social security disability benefits, then you have come to the right place!

Let’s break down all of the important information that you should be aware of together.

Do you need a social security disability lawyer?

Even though everyone in the United States has a right to an attorney or non-lawyer representative, there are a lot of individuals that decide to pursue the act of filing an SSA claim for disability benefits all on their own.

Though there is nothing wrong with looking to fill out the Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income paperwork on your own, there is little doubt that having a trained attorney on your side who is familiar with the entire process will likely help your odds.

And that is really important. That is especially true because a vast majority of Social Security disability benefits applications are rejected. In fact, back in 2018, a staggeringly low 36.6 percent of applications for disability benefits were accepted.

This is even more disturbing because many of the initial denials are not based on medical – be it physical or mental – reasons, but instead technical reasons. Imagine knowing that you should have been approved for the disability support that you need, but only getting rejected due to technical reasons, missing information, or a poorly filled out part of your application? It is a pretty tough pill to swallow without a doubt.

3 reasons to connect with a social security disability lawyer

Whether you are already getting started on your social security disability benefits application, or have just started even thinking about applying in the first place, you are going to want to seriously consider meeting with – and likely working with – an experienced attorney who can help guide you through the entire process.

There are some great benefits to working with these kinds of legal advocates. They will be able to guide you through the necessary steps of applying, as well as the necessary steps if you end up needing to appeal your initial rejection.

If you are not already convinced that you should go down this route, we have decided to take the time to break down the three top benefits that people get from hiring a lawyer to work with them on their cases.

Here are the three benefits that we believe are most important when it comes to hiring an attorney to work with you on your process of trying to get social security disability benefits.

Let’s get started!

1. They offer years of experience

When we talk about getting an attorney to help you on your case here, we are not just talking about any old attorney that you can find online or in the phonebook. Instead, you should be specifically targeting your search to look for attorneys that work in this area of law.

Social security disability work is a highly specialized area of the law, and hiring a lawyer that is accustomed to work on these kinds of cases is going to offer years of experience. This is highly useful when they are helping you fill out and get important paperwork. It will also help you greatly if you end up coming across a unique situation about your case specifically.

Experience can also be really important if you are thinking about appealing a denial for the social security disability application that you filled out on your own. They can look over your material and easily identify the areas that need to be improved or changed to help your chances of winning your appeal.

2. A clear strategy

In the end, this is probably one of the top reasons why people hire lawyers whenever they are dealing with some kind of hurdle to overcome. Lawyers understand the laws related to their specific fields. That means they know how to establish a clear strategy and game plan that will work within and alongside the laws that have already been put in place.

Disability cases can be quite complex and having someone who can easily cut through the confusing wording and loads of paperwork and identify what must be done to get you your ideal outcome is a really valuable thing to have on your side.

3. Communications and professionalism

Finally, having a lawyer on your side who will be able to walk you through and ease your anxieties during the process is really important and helpful as well. Indeed, applying for a disability can be a stressful thing. Having someone who has seen it all before and can put your case into perspective is a great way to make sure it doesn’t end up keeping you up at night as you wait to hear about the outcome of your case.