How to Create Your Own Customized Invoice – 2021 Guide

There are many benefits to creating your own customized invoice: it looks more professional, it provides you with instant payments and it can majorly increase customer satisfaction. Making your invoice can be a daunting task, especially if it’s your first time doing it. So, in this article, we’ll help you get things started by providing you with some simple guidelines!

Without any further ado, let’s get to the bottom of it!

The benefits of having a customized invoice.

Before we show you how to make them, we want to show you why it’s such a good idea for your business and its development. The benefits include:

Professional look– custom-made documents send a powerful message to your customers: you pay attention to every single detail. While it may seem unimportant at first, your clients will certainly notice, so don’t hesitate to do it!

Get your payments instantaneously- if you opt for a template, most of them will come with a button for electronic payments.

It saves time- having a ready template at your disposal makes the entire process much more efficient, saving you time and energy that could be used for other important business matters instead.

Building a brand- getting your name out there is incredibly difficult nowadays. It may take you years upon years before you make your brand truly recognizable on the market. Getting everything customized (including the bills) should be in line with your brand!

Stylize it according to your brand!

The entire point of creating a custom invoice is getting your own brand more recognized. Having it in your company’s colors and using that opportunity to send a powerful message to your customers is something you should never miss! So, get the best creative souls at your company and come up with a suitable design. Pay attention to the colors and style, both of which should reflect on your company’s unique message. Consider hiring a designer to help you and use a customizable template if you’re not sure where to start.

Overall, as long as the visuals refer to your company in some way, you’ll see some great business advancements by creating your custom-made invoice. It only takes a couple of minutes and some creativity, and the benefits will be major. So, find a good template online and get to work!

Start from the header.

Your company’s info should be stated at the top of the document. Remember to include your address, e-mail, phone number, and company logo. Don’t forget to update these if you change them, especially if you’re using invoice generator software to create your invoices. Keep it simple and use a professional font (avoid comic sans and the like).

The header should look as professional as possible, so don’t include more than you have to. It should only contain some basic info about your company alongside your contact details at the most.

The client’s contact details come next.

Naturally, you’ll have to include your clients’ details in your invoices. Verify you have the correct contact information before you create the invoice, though. Your client database should be regularly updated, so your invoices would contain the most relevant customer info.

Besides, remember to numerate your invoices in the most convenient way possible, so you can track them easily later on if need be. Come up with a numerating system that reflects your business needs and the scope of your work.

Again, make sure to check whether you’re filling in the right contact details or not. Sometimes, your clients may change their emails or put a different person in charge of finances. So, keeping track of these changes is of the utmost importance when you’re creating your own invoices.

Use a template.

The fastest and the most reliable way to get things done is using customizable templates for your new invoices. Starting everything completely from scratch would be overly complicated, especially if it’s your first time dealing with something like this. Therefore, we recommend checking out websites like Billdu.com or even just Google Docs to find a perfect template for all of your invoicing needs.

Besides templates, you can find different interactive invoice-making software online, so don’t forget to do some research before you begin! These are usually quite simple and intuitive, so don’t worry! You don’t have to be overly tech-savvy to use them.

Payment info should be as detailed as possible.

Ensure your clients know exactly what they’re paying for. Include as much data as you can in this part of your invoice, as any details missing could come off as a “hidden fee”, which is far from good in terms of customer satisfaction. So, yes, always double-check the payment data to ensure it’s all as accurate as possible.

Once you create your custom design, filling in the details will be extremely simple. So, make sure you have a clean template at your disposal at all times.

Lastly, don’t forget about the terms of payment.

Now, all you need to finish your template is the terms of payment. Make sure you’re being as clear as possible when it comes to this part of the document. In this way, you won’t have to worry about late payments and other types of inconveniences caused by forgotten terms of payment.

Of course, how you define these terms depends on the type of work you’re doing for your clients. These should be pre-determined as soon as you start working on their project. Overall, as long as you specify the date and time, you’ll be able to avoid delays, which can be harmful to your business.

The bottom line

Creating customized invoices has never been easier! There are a plethora of downloadable templates online you can use to make the process extremely easy. Besides, some companies specialize in creating these documents just as you want them to be. So, yes, it’s easy, quick, and extremely beneficial to your company. Don’t miss out on it and get some competitive advantage by looking for templates as soon as possible!

All in all, we hope our article helped you get things started at your own company, and we wish you a lot of success in the future.