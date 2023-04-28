Curious to start making payments at online casino sites using cryptocurrency? Then you’ve landed at just the right place! Keep reading to learn more about the top cryptocurrency payment methods you can use at casinos and how to go about making your first deposit with them. Later on, we’ll have a look at some of the best crypto online casino sites that Irish players can start playing with right away. Let’s get started!

What are Crypto Online Casinos?

Cryptocurrency online casinos are sites that allow you to make payments with digital currencies, and these casinos have been gaining a lot of popularity in the last couple of years as they offer plenty of advantages that you don’t always get when playing at classic online casino sites, which we’ll look at in the next section. Naturally, crypto online casinos will still offer all of the games you’d normally find at a casino site; the only difference here is that you can play these titles using digital currency.

Advantages of using Cryptocurrency Casinos

There are many players out there who enjoy making payments at online casino sites with cryptocurrency, and one of the main reasons for this is that this currency allows you to make deposits and request withdrawals at online sites without having to input any of your personal information. This makes it one of the most anonymous ways to make transactions at online sites, which is very attractive to many players.

Other than that, a big reason for their popularity is that withdrawals using cryptocurrency will normally enter your account way faster than any other traditional banking methods, with some of these transactions even appearing within the same day!

The Top Cryptocurrency Payments at Online Casino Sites

Now that you know why cryptocurrency casinos are so sought out by many Irish players around the globe, it’s time to have a closer look at some of the payment methods you’ll be able to use when playing online:

1. Bitcoin

Introduced to the public in 2009 by an anonymous persona with the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin is without a doubt one of the most popular Cryptocurrencies currently available. Bitcoin is created, traded, and stored with a system known as the blockchain, which is a decentralized ledger system. As previously mentioned, when making payments with Bitcoin, you can expect your deposits to appear instantly, and your transactions to appear in your account within the same day.

2. Ethereum

Created in 2015 by the programmer Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum is another decentralized blockchain that allows users to build and deploy decentralized applications. When using Ethereum, you can make smart contracts, which are essentially programs that are stored on a blockchain that can then be run when certain predetermined criteria are met. Ethereum is currently the second most popular Cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.

3. Litecoin

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was created as a faster and more effective choice than Bitcoin. Created by a former Google engineer called Charlie Lee, Litecoin was launched in 2011, making this method the second oldest cryptocurrency. One of the main differences between Bitcoin and Litecoin is what’s referred to as block generation time, which is the time needed to mine a new block. Currently, Bitcoin has a block generation time of 10 minutes, while for Litecoin it’s 2,5 minutes, making the latter a lot faster.

4. Tether

The last cryptocurrency we’ll look at here is Tether, which has been around ever since 2014. Tether is a blockchain-enabled platform that was created to facilitate the use of fiat currencies digitally, and it also works to impede the traditional financial system with a more contemporary approach to the way money is handled. Just like all of the other previously mentioned cryptocurrencies, when making payments with Tether, your deposits will appear instantly, while any withdrawals will appear within the same day, depending on the banking option.

A Comparison of the Most Popular Forms of Cryptocurrency

Below, we’ve outlined the main pros and cons of the different forms of cryptocurrency:

Cryptocurrency Advantage Disadvantage Bitcoin (BTC) Widely Accepted; Great Reputation; Oldest Form of Crypto High Fees Litecoin (LTC) Fast Transaction Fees; Lower Fees Not as widely accepted as Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH) Smart Contracts; Fast Transactions; Lower Fees Not as secure at Bitcoin; not as widely accepted as Bitcoin Tether (USDT) Not as volatile as other cryptocurrencies; Quick Transactions Not as widely accepted as Bitcoin; not yet decentralized; some controversy regarding the company

How to Make Crypto Payments at Online Casinos

Now that you have a better idea of the cryptocurrency payment methods that you can make use of when playing online, it’s time to have a look at how you can go about making your first digital currency deposit. Making payments with these methods can be very quick and easy, and we’ve made things easy for you by outlining a step-by-step process below:

First things first, keep in mind that to pay with these currencies, you’ll have to have a cryptocurrency wallet where you can store, send, and receive your cryptocurrency money. Once you have this wallet, you can then start purchasing the cryptocurrency that you’re interested in. Next, you’ll have to choose a crypto casino that you like. If you’re looking for recommendations, you can check out our list below. Next, you’ll have to go ahead and make an account with the site that you’re interested in. Click on the ‘Register’ button and enter the required fields, such as name, surname, address, and mobile number. It’s time to make your first deposit. Head over to the ‘Banking’ section and select the cryptocurrency you would like to make a payment with. Input the amount of money you would like to deposit and the wallet address of the casino and follow the instructions to finalize the transactions. Once the transaction has been approved, the amount should appear in your account instantly.

The Best Cryptocurrency Casinos

Before we wrap up this review, we’d like to outline some of the best cryptocurrency irishonlinecasino sites that we highly recommend all our Irish players check out if they’re looking for reputable casinos with fair games, great bonuses, and a helpful customer service team.