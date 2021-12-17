Christmas is coming fast! And with that it’s the perfect time to buy some THC products for your friends and family. Let’s face it, you know someone who smokes weed – or needs to smoke weed. However, weed might not be legal in your area, but lucky for you Delta 8 THC might be. Here is why Delta 8 THC is the best THC gift for Christmas

What Is THC

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the main ingredient in Marijuana. However, because of certain laws in the U.S the use or sale of THC is prohibited by the Federal government. In fact, it’s considered to be a Schedule I Drug. In 2018 the Farm Bill was passed which made Hemp products legal. A Hemp product comes from the Cannabis Sativa L. plant and has less than 0.3% of THC.

Although the Hemp plant and Marijuana plant both come from the Cannabis Sativa L. plant the results are different. Marijuana tends to have more THC – which is what gets you high. However, the Hemp plant has more CBD – which is the stuff that doesn’t get you high. The distinction between both plants are the final results

Marijuana

As outlined in the Farm Bill, in order for a plant to be considered Marijuana it must have more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. This is very important because there are more types of THC than just Delta 9. However, it might get confusing because Marijuana has been made legal in some states. While it is still illegal on a Federal level, it’s still available in some states but with certain restrictions.

One of the disadvantages of Marijuana is that most businesses are cash only. This is because it’s criminalized on a Federal level and the banks are insured by Federal institutions. Another disadvantage of Marijuana is that it’s not legal to ship across state lines. Once a product goes outside of a legal state it is now under Federal jurisdiction. If caught, the person transporting controlled substances will be in big trouble.

Delta 8 THC

Delta 8 THC is one of the 100+ cannabinoids in hemp. Processors extract and do their processes to concentrate it since it only exists naturally in small percentages within the flowers. Like other cannabinoids, it interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system to bring on its psychotropic effects.

Companies like Delta Extrax released a whole line of Hemp-derived THC, which contain less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC according to their lab results. Although other versions of THC are not as strong as Delta 9 THC, they are still psychoactive. Which means they still have the ability to get you high. This is a great alternative to people looking to get high in states where Marijuana is illegal.

Beginners

Now that you know a little bit more about what Marijuana and Hemp is, let’s look for the perfect gift! Keep in mind that most forms of Hemp-derived THC is legal, so be sure to check local laws before ordering. You might be wondering what type of gift to give someone who is not familiar with Delta 8 products. However, one important thing to note is that you want to make sure the person you’re gifting this to is over the age of 18 or 21 depending on the state in which you live.

You will want to start off a beginner with something familiar, like an edible or vape if they don’t smoke. However, you can purchase Flower if they do have some experience with either tobacco use or Marijuana. This is because they’re more than likely to enjoy your gift if you give them something they’re already familiar with. Not everyone is the same so different edibles, vapes, and flowers are ideal for beginners.

Experienced Users

An experienced user is someone who currently uses THC or has a high tolerance to it. However, some users have preferences so it’s best to pick a gift based on their preferences. For example, someone who vapes probably doesn’t like how slow edibles take to kick in. However, some who only use edibles might not be open to the idea of vaping their THC.

If you notice that the person you are giving the THC product prefers to smoke or vape, get them something that they will enjoy. If you don’t know, simply ask! Don’t make it obvious because this will ruin the surprise. You can just ask them do you prefer to smoke, vape, or edibles to get high? If they ask why, you can just say that you’re just wondering, and maybe even a white lie by saying that you’ve thought of doing it yourself but you’re wondering what they prefer.

CBD Gifts

A great gift that anyone would enjoy is CBD. This doesn’t come from the marijuana plant, it comes from the hemp plant. The difference is that marijuana gets you high while hemp does not. One thing to remember is that CBD is now mainstream. It’s advertised almost everywhere so chances are the person you call mom has heard of it. We understand that CBD has not always been a household name, but it is now and it’s here to stay!

There are several products that mother’s love and for good reason. CBD Topicals for example that are meant to be applied on the skin. The types of products can vary and the biggest difference is potency and application. Or you can give a CBD Tincture; this is a concentrated CBD oil that is taken orally. They can be taken sublingual (held under the tongue) or added to a drink like tea, coffee, juice, etc.

Conclusion

A person who uses Marijuana might enjoy Delta 8 THC, but keep in mind it’s not as strong as Marijuana. Also, a person who doesn’t use any type of THC might love this especially if they are taking heavy pain medication. However, if THC is not a person’s cup of tea you can always choose CBD instead. Whatever the case might be, if they don’t like the gift you can always use it yourself!