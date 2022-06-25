What’s The Difference between a CV and Resume – 2022 Guide

Submitting a CV or a resume when you are applying for a job is one of the crucial steps you need to take. According to the CV or resume document you give to the employers, your future career will depend. Based on that particular document you will either get the job or not. Writing an excellent CV or resume will highlight all of your accomplishments in life and the better you write some of these documents, the better chances you are giving yourself as a candidate.

While both of these documents are equally significant, they still come with particular differences. Since people are not familiar with those distinct differences, we prepared a guide that will explain everything regarding this topic. We hope that after reading this article, you will be more prepared for your next job application!

What is a CV?

Many people do not know this, but the actual term – CV represents an abbreviation of the Latin word Curriculum Vitae. This word can be translated to “the course of your life”. When it comes to the CV, you should know that this is a very in-depth document that includes the description of your life career adventure to the fullest. This means that when you write your CV, you will need to include all steps that you take regarding your career, all of the places you worked, all of the diplomas you have, and much other personal information.

The CV is considered a very comprehensive description of everything that you have ever done in your life when it comes to achievements. This also means that every time you accomplish some new success in the academic or professional aspect, you need to update your current CV. This includes new job opportunities, some type of publishment, new certificate, etc. When it comes to the question of how a CV should be, the answer will vary on the amount of your experience. The length of the CV can literally range from 2 to 8 pages.

In most cases, a person can write a full detailed career in three pages, however, if it is necessary a person has full rights to write a 10-page long CV. This is an individual thing. Additionally, when you are writing your Curriculum Vitae for the job application, you should not be ashamed to include all of the publications, awards, honors, educational and professional success, and other achievements. This will actually provide you with more chances to get the job that you want.

What is a Resume?

Now, let’s explain what the resume represents. In short, a resume is a document well-known as one that includes straight-to-the-point information. This type of document is created for applying to a specific job. When we talked about a CV, we told you that it can be even 10-page long if necessary. Unlike that, when you are writing a resume you should try to keep it as short as possible.

This is generally the main difference between these two documents that are necessary for your job application. In most cases, a resume needs to be on one page and that is the maximum. In case some of you truly have long-life career experience worth mentioning and you think some personal achievement and information can add value to the job application, you can make a two-page resume. In case you want to write longer than that, choose a CV option instead.

Now, you are probably wondering what you should mention when you are writing a resume. Basically, one resume should include the aspect of your career experience as well as the skills that you possess and that are relevant to the job you are applying for. An ideal and short resume should only be focused on highlighting specific contributions of your that you made in the places that you have worked. Additionally, by mentioning your skills, you will show how they can be useful for the position you are applying to.

You have probably noticed that the resume always goes with the cove letter which needs to state your intent for applying for the specific job. That cover letter has the purpose to build and promote the skills and experience you have and that you mentioned in the resume.

More precisely, you are going to provide a better explanation of how those skills of yours are going to help you excel at that job you are submitting the application for. Making a resume can be a hard and difficult task if you do not have a guide on how to write it.

What are the differences between a CV and a Resume?

Now, after we explained what both of these documents are necessary for any job application to represent, and you have a clear idea of what option better suits you, it is time to complete the article by listing some of the key differences between them. The primary difference between these two documents refers to their length. As we said, if you decide on the CV option you can write in on 2 to 10 pages, while you need to keep your resume as shorter as possible.

It is recommendable to include all information on one page. Additionally, when you are writing a resume, you always need to write a cover letter as well. Despite that, the function of these two documents is different. In general, the CV is mostly used for academic purposes including applying for a research program, a Ph.D., or something similar, while a resume should be submitted for a regular job in some company.

The next differences between these documents are the type of personal information they are including. While the CV should mainly include academic qualifications, achievements, honors, and certifications, and it needs to be updated regularly, your resume needs to be created for every job individually. Also, your resume needs to be focused on containing information on your professional achievements, and your skills, rather than your academic achievements.