Does Car Warranty Cover All My Expenses? What If It’s A lemon?

Getting a proper warranty is crucial when you are making a big investment like buying a car. The purpose of this document is to protect the customer if the product failed during the determined period or under specified circumstances.

A reasonable warranty is one of the factors that can show if some producers or retailers are reliable and honest. Buying any product without a proper warranty can be a mistake because you won’t be able to ask for a refund or compensation.

In most cases, you will be provided with at least three years of coverage, or 35,000 miles. During that time, every issue that you have with your vehicle must be covered by the producer or retail company. There is a set of regulations that are focusing on the safety of car customers.

In case that you are having issues with proving that the company is required to compensate for some failures on the vehicle, the best option is to hire a Lemon Law Attorney. If you need one in Los Angeles, visit Quill & Arrow Law LLC.

It is crucial to understand what rights you have after buying a car and how long you can use them. That can save you a lot of money in case that you are eligible to ask for compensation. In this article, we are going to introduce you to more details about car warranty policies and how lemon laws could affect them.

Features of Standard Car Warranty

The basic model of warranty represents a document that will protect the customer for a specified duration after buying the vehicle. It is related to all parts except for those that you can damage by frequent use, such as tires, brake pads, filters, and some other parts.

The reason why they are not included is that your actions and how you drive the car can result in faster failure. On the other side, the structure of the vehicle, electronic parts, and the engine are all under warranty. That means that you can ask the company where you both it to deal with these issues for free.

Different Types of Warranty

There are two main types, extended and factory models. The factory represents typical protection provided by the producer, and it is different among brands. For example, you will get a 3 years’ warranty, or 36,000 miles when you buy a new Nissan, while the duration is 5 years and 60,000 miles for Kia vehicles. Also, you can extend the warranty or pay for additional features so.

The common options powertrain protection, which is related to the parts like engine, gaskets, axles, transmission, and other parts that are crucial for the proper function of the car. Moreover, the bumper-to-bumper coverage can help you deal with issues related to electronics, safety, air conditioning, and many other parts and systems that are not covered by the standard warranty.

Are There Any Expenses Uncovered?

As you can see, the company will be responsible for dealing with all repairs related to functional parts. However, you cannot expect that it will cover for any issue made by driver’s mistake, such as car accident or damage made by any external factors.

Also, if you are interested in car tuning, you should know that if you install the parts that are not made by the company, you won’t be eligible to use the warranty as well. Be sure to always read the terms of this document before you buy a car.

How Lemon Laws Can Help?

The main purpose of these laws is to protect the consumers. When it comes to vehicles, if you are facing issues with your car, where the producers are not able to fix it in the right way, and your car is constantly failing while the warranty is still active, the lemon laws will issue the other party to either replace the car or provide you with a proper refund.

For example, if you leased a new car, and it turns out to be a lemon, the company will be required to compensate for all payments and fees for that car, including taxes and additional expenses. They can only deduct the amount for the duration when the car was in proper condition before visiting the car shop for the first time.

The common practice is that the company will provide you with a vehicle that has the same or similar characteristics as the car, which is proven to be a “lemon”. It is important to know that even a used car can be treated in the same way, but it must have a valid warranty. The common issue is that people are not aware of how they can use these laws to protect themselves.

The best example is that there is a chance that you could activate the lemon law even after the warranty expires. In that case, you will need to prove that you were paying for repairs while the warranty was still active and that there is no way to fix the car properly. The regulations of lemon laws can vary from state to state.

Trying to fix some issues on the car more than four times will also provide you with this type of protection. Also, in case that you are dealing with serious malfunctions that could increase the danger of you and other drivers, the number of repairs is two. Waiting for the vehicle to be fixed for more than a month will provide the same rights.

Last Words

The main problem is that people often don’t know what are their customer rights. Learning more about warranties and lemon laws will help you to secure your investment and avoid additional expenses. In that matter, always read the terms in the warranty, and check out the official regulations related to lemon laws in your country. If you are not sure how to start the process, the best option is to hire a lawyer who is experienced in this area.