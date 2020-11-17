Dominique Rodgers Cromartie Net Worth 2020

Birthday: April 7, 1986

Birthplace: Bradenton Florida, the city’s population is estimated at 50,000 in 2012.

Position: Cornerback

2013 Salary: $800,000

Net Worth: $10 million

Current Team: New York Giants

One of the top NFL free agents Dominique Rodgers Cromartie has found a new home in New York. The Giants signed the Cornerback to a five year contract worth $35 million in March 2014. His most recent salary with the Denver Broncos was $800K for 2013. It looks like Rodgers is getting a major pay raise for the upcoming season. He spent a week in New York visiting both the Jets and Giants.

Dominique was born in Bradenton Florida. He displayed strong athletic abilities at an early age. Influenced by his family members Dominique took a liking to Football and began playing with neighborhood children. It was when he attended Lakewood Ranch High School where Cromartie drew national attention for his impressive stats. Cromartie was named All-Area, All-Class 5A and All-District 11 defensive back and wide receiver. But his competitiveness carried him into a variety of school sports including Track and Field where he competed as a jumper and sprinter. Cromartie’s skills lead him to a scholarship Tennessee State University.

Cromartie majored in Psychology at TSU and not only was impressed with thee school’s athletic department but chose the University due to it’s academic program. He joined a number of extracurricular activities and school clubs. As a sophomore he became a member of Phi beta Sigma Fraternity. During his freshmen year Dominique made an impact instantly on the field with major plays.

In 2008 after an impressive college career Rodgers was drafted to the Arizona Cardinals, signing a contract worth $15.1 million for 5 years. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 before becoming a Denver Bronco during the 2013 season. He signed a 1 year $5 million contract.

News of his arrival to the NY Giants received a positive response from Giants fans.