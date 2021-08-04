Top 7 Factors Affecting the Cost of Glass Repairs & Replacement

Glass windows provide aesthetic appeal, natural light, and ventilation to any property. However, they are prone to breakages, and you may have to repair or replace them often.

Have you smashed your glass window or door and need to replace it? You need an experienced glazier to help. The services can be costly depending on the quality and the size of the glass, and many other factors.

Why hire professional glass repair services?

As customer preferences change, most homeowners now opt for glass for their windows, doors, and many other fixtures in the home. Vendors and repair companies have since saturated the market. However, professionals from the GlassExpress company advise clients to always engage a glass specialist during repairs.

Here are the reasons why;

Regulatory compliance

Professionals understand the regulations governing glass use in real estate properties. Compliance ensures faster project approvals and the safety of glass products used.

Proper waste disposal

Glasswork involves a lot of water which can be harmful if the environment, humans, and pets alike. Professionals get rid of all the waste materials from the site and recycle them. This way, you don’t have to bother about their environmental impact.

Service warranties

Professional glazier companies offer warranties for their services. This saves a lot if such a need arises in the future. As long as you comply with terms, you are guaranteed such services at no cost for a certain period.

What factors affect the cost of repairing or replacing glass windows?

1. Window type

There are different types of glass windows available in the market. These are, for instance, the double-hung windows with two sashes or the casement window. Casement windows open sideways and function like doors.

Awning windows are also common and resemble their casement counterparts. However, they open horizontally, and you’ll mostly find them in basements. Slide windows are also popular and slide along a track. There are various options to g for, and your choice determines the cost of repairs or replacement.

2. The extent of repairs& Number of windows

The extent of repairs also matter. You’ll pay less for a simple crack compared to a full window replacement. It’s also advisable to have the glass replaced immediately. If you take long to engage a glass repairer, the services will likely be more costly.

It’s less costly to have the repairs done promptly than when you wait for long. Also, the number of windows matters, and most companies give discounts when you have multiple windows being repaired or replaced. This makes it cheaper and saves a lot compared to when you handle one window at a time.

3. Type of trim

Most glass windows have a trim or casting around them. The cost of replacement depends on the trim too. For example, if the casting needs repairs or replacement, the charges will be higher. Trims decay and become less efficient over time, hence the need for replacement.

The extent of damage and the labor will also determine the costs. Though the cost of casting repairs may not be too high, if there are many windows involved, this will significantly impact the overall cost.

4. Installation process

The installation method determines the cost of services. Fitting new windows may cost more you have to reshape them for a perfect fit. Such an installation may cost more than retrofitting the glass windows. Retrofitting is when you purchase windows that perfectly fit the size of the existing opening. It may be more cost-effective compared to installations that require tearing the entire window frame.

5. Type of window frame

There are different types of window frames, these are;

Wood

Aluminum

Fiberglass

Vinyl

Your choice of window panes will significantly impact energy efficiency and visual appeal. Your choice of frame can also transform the look of your windows. It also determines the amount of light and air that gets into your room. If you’re seeking to save some bucks, go for metal or aluminum. They are cost-effective and are fairly durable.

If you want an energy-efficient frame, choose vinyl or fiberglass. Fiberglass is less popular but is a great insulator. Similarly, wood is a favorite choice for many. But, it requires a lot of maintenance like regular repainting, which translates to high maintenance costs.

6. Type& Number of panes

There are different types of windows panes. Double and triple panes have special non-toxic gases, thus minimal health risks when the gases escape. What’s more? The gases lockout hot air in hot weather and are energy efficient. However, they are pricey due to the technology involved in their manufacture. With double or triple panes, you’ll spend more on glass replacement but will save a lot on energy bills.

7. Contractor experience

Most experienced contractors charge more for their services. This makes most homeowners seek cheaper services. However, this can be costly later on. Installing your glass windows without a professional may lead to many faults and issues in the future. This may result in seal failure, thus necessitating fresh installations. Therefore, it’s wise to engage professionals and avoid the temptation of going for cheaper, inexperienced companies.

When do I need emergency glass repair services?

Glass windows can get damaged at any time. When this happens, seek help promptly. This can be in the summer or winter. For instance, it’s quite hot in summer, and you’ll have to overwork your air conditioner due to the excessive heat. Again, you’ll be forced to run the air conditioner for longer, meaning higher energy bills.

Similarly, a broken glass window allows cold air into your room. This means that you’ll have to overuse your heating systems. Burglars can use the openings to access your home. Always call glass repair experts once you notice any broken glass windows in your home or office.

The bottom line

To get cost-effective window repair and replacement services, seek help from professional companies. Although the cost may be higher, it saves a lot to engage glass experts. They have adequate skills, experience and use the right tools for the task. This will save you the stress of future repairs, which can be costly. Also, consider factors like the method of installation, frame, panes, and extent of repairs.