How Often Should You go to The Dentist For a Cleaning

Brushing and flossing your teeth several times every day will definitely help you keep your smile nice and white, however, when it comes to your overall oral health, doing this might not be enough. Because of this, it’s quite important that you schedule a teeth cleaning procedure regularly.

But, what does “regularly” mean? How often is often enough? Well, according to the experts in the industry, you should get your teeth cleaned at least twice a year, however, this will depend on a wide range of things. To help you determine when you should visit your dentist, here are some FAQs that you might want to know the answers to:

1. Is Twice a Year Really Enough?

There is a reason why most dental experts will recommend that you get your teeth professionally cleaned twice a year. For starters, your oral health is time-sensitive. What does this mean? Well, basically, it means that, even if you eat the healthiest meals out there, plaque will build on your pearly whites as soon as you brush them. This means that keeping your teeth clean is a constant process that you cannot overlook or neglect.

Because plaque can cause a wide range of issues with your teeth, and because there will always be a small amount of it present in your mouth, it’s important that you visit your dentist for a thorough cleaning. By scheduling an exam at least twice a year, you’ll be able to make sure that your pearly whites are completely clean. Besides this, it’ll help your dentist spot and treat any potential issues such as gum illnesses and decay.

2. What Does The Procedure Look Like?

Although a lot of people are intimidated by the entire process, they shouldn’t be. For starters, there will be a dental exam, meaning that your chosen expert will give you an exam where they’ll inspect your teeth, and if they notice any defects, they might also order some x-rays. After the exam is completed, your dentist will start working on your teeth, which means that they’ll start scraping the plaque off the surface with a small tool.

After they’re done, they’ll use a powerful electric toothbrush to work on your teeth and they’ll most likely floss as well. Once they’re done with the process, the last step is to rinse out your mouth and if needed, they could also apply some fluoride paste that’ll protect your enamel against plaque, decay, and cavities. Keep in mind, although the procedure can be uncomfortable, in most cases, it isn’t painful at all.

3. Should I Consider My Other Health Issues?

Although you should head to your dental professional at least two times every year, you schedule an exam more frequently if you’re pregnant, if you have certain conditions and illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, or cardiovascular illnesses, and of course, if you consume tobacco. Each of these conditions will drastically influence the health of your teeth and they could cause them to deteriorate faster, which is why you need to visit your dentist more often.

For example, women that are expecting are at a greater risk of developing different gum conditions and cavities, while people suffering from cancer could experience dry mouth because of their medications, thus, their teeth might decay quicker. When it comes to preventing cardiovascular illnesses, oral health is one of the most important things out there, since the bacteria from your mouth can end in your heart, thus, scheduling a visit on time could help you prevent such illnesses.

4. Is Visiting My Dentist Really That Important?

Yes! Sticking to your regular check-ups won’t only help you keep your teeth white, but it could also help you with preventing a wide range of conditions and illnesses that can influence your overall health. But, you should know, treating certain issues before they get serious will also be more affordable for you and it’ll also save you a lot of time – which isn’t the case if you choose to visit your dentist too late and in pain.

5. What Do I Need to do Between The Visits?

You would be surprised by the number of people that think that their teeth will be okay if they don’t treat them properly after a dental cleaning. Even if you’ve gone through the cleaning process, you’ll still have to ensure that your oral care is good, mostly because the cleaning won’t be enough in the long run. Because of this, you should brush your pearly whites at least two times a day with a soft brush and fluoride toothpaste.

But, besides this, you’ll also want to floss them so that you can ensure that there isn’t any food residue between your teeth – something that a brush might not be able to get rid of. Besides this, you should always use a high-quality, dermatologically approved mouthwash after you’re done with brushing and flossing since this will keep bacteria away from your enamel and your breath will also be fresh.

6. Can You Remember When Your Last Cleaning Took Place?

Lastly, you’ll want to ask yourself when was your last cleaning. If you cannot remember, if you’ve never scheduled one, or if it was more than a year ago, you should schedule an exam as soon as you can, mostly because early detection is one of the main things that’ll help you keep your oral health up to par. Keep in mind, if you work a lot, some dentists offer extended hours to accommodate the needs of busy individuals, hence, you could make an appointment with such a dentist.

Conclusion

Even if you think that everything is okay with your teeth, scheduling an oral exam at least twice a year is crucial. Besides allowing you to eliminate any plaque, visiting your dentist frequently will also help you eliminate problems early on, which means that you’ll be able to save a lot of time, and more importantly, money.

Since you now know how often you should head to your dental professional, you shouldn’t waste time. Instead, if you cannot remember the last time you went to your dentist or if you’ve been there more than a year ago, drop everything that you’re doing and call your dentist immediately – your teeth might need some attention!