Mistakes to Avoid When Hiring Prestashop Developers

f you haven’t heard about PrestaShop, that’s an open-source e-commerce platform, that is used to enhance performance and help you grow your business. In some way, it’s a programming language based on PHP, that supports MySQL, and almost every programmer can become a PrestaShop developer, by simply applying to them or their partners.

This platform follows the principles of classical programming, and there is a difference from one developer to another. When it comes to programming, we all know that different developers can have different approaches to coming up with the same solution, but also that optimizing code helps save memory and resources.

If you are an e-merchant yourself, then you know the importance of an optimized page through which you will achieve the required sales, which will offer a good user experience for consumers.

Finding a programmer to suit your needs is not an easy task, as many nowadays declare themselves as such, even though they have only studied through courses and have no formal education about it. However, this is not relevant, as there are talents who understand the principles of programming quite well and can be just as good at PrestaShop development as their competitors who have learned it.

Nowadays, you can find these professionals through freelance platforms, but also through their online portfolios, such as gregorychartier.fr. Thus, business owners have insight into the portfolio and can make the right decision on who to hire.

However, mistakes do happen and sometimes someone can “sell” us a better story about themselves than it really is, so you will ask yourself – is it possible to protect ourselves from such scams? Sure, but sometimes it’s necessary to make mistakes to see the difference. These are the most common mistakes you can make when hiring a PrestaShop developer.

1. DO NOT LOOK FOR EVIDENCE OF PREVIOUS SIMILAR PROJECTS

Some people are very convincing in what they say, but the only difference between them and the honest is that the honest have proof of what they are saying. Whether it is physical proof of successful completion, loans given by previous employers, a portfolio of recommendations, or projects signed by the developer, it is important to have them. Their CV should be honest and easy to notice if there is data that is not relevant. Many employers were bought by the charm and charisma of the candidate, without objectively assessing whether they are competent for the job they offer.

2. HIRING INEXPERIENCED DEVELOPERS

Beginners deserve a chance, but not every project is a chance for them. Do not worry about conscience if you refuse a beginner, because such projects are really serious and there is no room for improvisation. If you have the opportunity, you can include them in a team of two or three developers who will deal with PrestaShop, so they can learn. However, this decision depends only on you and the budget you have for this project. We are sure that you will have others in which you will give a chance to the beginners as well. Everyone deserves a chance, but not every moment.

3. YOU ARE NOT TESTING THEM TO CHECK THE QUALIFICATIONS

Testing is an integral part of every job you do. So it is with these developers. In the interview process, you can learn a lot about them. But you will get the right information if you do a short test and check their knowledge. Based on that, you can narrow the circle and choose exactly the ones that are worth being given the opportunity to work on the project. But without testing, do nothing and do not hire anyone. You are a serious business and you can not afford such mistakes.

4. YOU ARE FOCUSED ONLY ON LOCAL EXPERTS

When looking for professionals, you must be prepared to go beyond your horizons. In addition to the standard job postings, you can announce that you also employ on freelance platforms, HR companies, and also on LinkedIn, so that those who are physically far from your headquarters can apply. Of course, this way requires flexibility on your part, but you have to assess whether the work can be done from home or not. This way you can easily reach experts who will do the job more efficiently and will charge it according to the effort and budget.

5. YOU POORLY PLAN YOUR BUDGET

Many focus only on the budget they have to pay the developer, without first considering the resources needed to get the job done. However, the development is not cheap, so it is a big mistake to plan the total cost in advance, instead of managing it accordingly, in accordance with the development of events and how the full realization of the project will take place.

6. YOU WANT TO IMPOSE YOUR IDEA AS THE MOST CORRECT

Unless you are a PrestaShop developer yourself, in no other situation can you impose your ideas as the most accurate and true, because believe it or not, experts always know how to do it better. In fact, the ideas we have are not fixed and always during the work we can find better solutions, which will be more optimal, cheaper and more efficient in general. Therefore, even if you have the best and most obedient developer by your side, accept the fact that they know and understand some things better than you.

CONCLUSION

Professionals are all around us. You can find them through their online portfolios, on social networks, job postings, as well as through freelance platforms. PrestaShop is a specific development environment that is still a challenge for developers. That’s why you have to be really careful when hiring someone to run this business. Follow our guidelines and avoid the most common mistakes that business owners make when hiring a new person, no matter what their position in the company.

However, our advice is to focus only on PrestaShop developers, especially if you are limited in time and do not have much room for improvisation. Only then will you be able to optimize costs and efficiency and get quality work at the end of the day.