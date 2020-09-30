Not too long ago, Facebook ads were considered the unconventional way of advertising. How things have changed in a very short time! Facebook is now the mainstream advertising channel that has a reach beyond TV, radio and newspaper. These media were at some point at the pinnacle of advertising. While they still have a place in the advertising world, it fair to say that Facebook’s advertising power today is unrivalled, and its reach is beyond what most people could have predicted.

The power of Facebook

The internet’s ability to connect the world today has been the revolutionary vehicle that has catapulted Facebook to be the ad powerhouse that it is today. With over 1.8 billion monthly users, it goes without question that the majority of your audience will be on Facebook. That is irrespective of your product, industry and location.

It is sensible to see why advertising your business on Facebook might result in your company making a lot of money. Provided your ad connects with your audience.

It is also surprising that for such a powerful and effective advertising platform, the cost of advertising using Facebook ads is relatively low.

Statistics suggest that Facebook ads can transform your business in a heartbeat. Whereas you might know someone or numerous companies that have made a lot of money through Facebook ads, you will also probably recognize that Facebook ads have to be in a way that is relatable to your audience to have the desired impact.

What you can do to make your Facebook ads effective

Pointers for making smashing Facebook ads

The key thing is about making a connection with the target audience. If you succeed in doing so, then you will reap a profit that will blow your mind. Failing to connect with the target audience is the primary reason why some ads may perform dismally.

As a general rule of thumb when making any Facebook ad, you want to employ the, I know how you feel because I have felt the same way until I found such and such rule.

That is the ideal way to build a bridge between your product and your target audience. The beauty of this approach is the fact that it can work in all industries, irrespective of the product or service.

To make a connection with your audience, you need to know how they feel about something and then create an ad that communicates empathy to make a real connection.

Creating a message that communicates that you have felt the same way builds an empathy bridge between you and your audience.

Letting your audience in on the solution that you found communicates that the answer will likely work for them just as it has for you.

Conclusion

This Facebook ad approach, when executed correctly, can make you loads of cash, but there is so much more in the finer details that you need to get right. An online Facebook Ad course could help fill in the blanks.