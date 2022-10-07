How Safe Is Refractive Lens Replacement Surgery – 2022 Guide

When it comes to vision, it is necessary to do examinations on time to prevent the occurrence of various conditions that may occur. And what after they happen? Even then, some solutions can help you overcome the problem, and one of those solutions is Refractive Lens Surgery. Refractive lens replacement surgery (RPR) has become a new trend. But given its relatively recent introduction, many consumers do not fully understand the potential risks involved. How safe is RPR compared to laser eye surgery? And does it really offer long-term benefits over regular glasses or contact lenses? These are just some of the questions that create room for dilemma among patients, but it’s time to give them an answer to eliminate all dilemmas.

Refractive lens replacement is a surgical procedure where patients receive their refraction-corrected eyeglasses or contacts through their natural cornea rather than an artificial implant. The idea behind this method is to eliminate complications such as glaucoma and cataract formation associated with other forms of vision correction procedures. According to the American Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgeons (ASCRS), approximately 3 million Americans undergo some form of corrective eye surgery each year. Many opt for Lasik or LASIK because they reduce discomfort and take less time. Others choose PRK or phakic IOL implants because they are easier to fit and provide better visual acuity than Lasik.

However, RPR offers many advantages over these methods. Its biggest advantage is the lack of risk of infection. Unlike Lasik, it also does not require anesthesia. In addition, it typically takes less time to perform and provides better outcomes than other types of eye surgeries. Despite all the advantages that this treatment has, patients still have certain fears about their safety, as well as mistrust in this method that offers to overcome vision conditions. So that such doubts no longer exist and so that patients can be sure that the treatment will give them the desired result, today we have prepared an article in which we will talk about this topic, and you will need to follow us to the end and come to the answers. Let’s get started!

Is Refractive Lens Replacement Surgery safe?

Yes, refractive lens replacement surgery is safe for those who meet certain criteria. The procedure involves removing the natural lens in one eye, placing an artificial implant in place of the removed lens, and then replacing the remaining lenticular tissue around the eyeball. This ensures that proper vision correction is achieved at all times and that any issues, such as cataracts, are detected early. Other benefits include improved contrast and depth perception, reduced glare, and better peripheral vision. The good thing about refractive lens exchange is that the possibility of getting an infection after the treatment or during the treatment is very small, and you can find here more details and information about it. This means that the treatment is safe and suitable for all those who, after consultation with a doctor, will receive the green light and will be able to apply for this treatment.

What is the success rate of Lens Replacement Surgery?

The success rate for lens replacement surgery depends mainly on the surgeon who performs the procedure, but also on whether the patient follows the directions and advice given by the doctor before and after the operation. However, since eyesight is crucial for the safety of driving, the success rate must be high. The success rate of this operation is from 96 to 99 percent, which means that it can be said that this operation is extremely effective. If the patient has cataracts, one out of two patients might experience vision loss after the operation. Patients also need to understand that they may require frequent follow-up visits until they are fully recovered from the condition that has been bothering them for a long time, and which has been solved and overcome with the help of this treatment.

How long after Lens Replacement Surgery can you drive?

After lens replacement surgery, you should be able to drive for a very short period after the treatment. However, it takes about 1 week for vision to return to normal, and for some people, it can last up to 15 days, which is not too long. Make sure you wear glasses or contacts when driving until your vision returns so that you can drive the vehicle without any hindrances. If you do not have prescriptions, contact your eye doctor for advice on time to get advice that will help you function smoothly. Don’t worry, you won’t be taken away from the wheel for too long, and you’ll soon be able to get back in your car and travel with it wherever you need to go.

Is it important to choose an experienced doctor to perform Lens Replacement Surgery?

Yes, choosing an experienced surgeon for this kind of surgery is important. A small percentage of surgeons have bad results, but anyway you need to keep an eye while choosing the right doctor that will do the surgery. These surgeons may be less skilled, use high-speed drills, and cause damage to the patient’s eye, and that is why you need to be careful when choosing. To avoid these complications, choose a surgeon who has performed several hundred operations, but also a doctor that has a lot of referrals. When you meet your surgeon, ask about his/her experience, education, training, surgical technique, and equipment, but also if you can believe in his work. Make sure he/she has passed all state licensing requirements so you can accept the surgery to be done by him/her. Also, talk with other patients who had surgery at the same clinic so you can have more information about the surgeon’s experience.

This is the most important information you need to know about this type of intervention. So be well informed, carefully consider the possibility and take the opportunity to improve your vision with the help of this treatment. React promptly and live life in eased circumstances without any vision problems.