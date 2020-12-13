5 Ways to Improve Your Company’s Digital Strategy in 2021

One of the basic tasks of all companies is to find the best way to stand out among their competitors in the market and create a special approach to their customers. In the age of widespread digitalization, this task doesn’t seem so difficult, but it actually requires a lot of innovation, resourcefulness, and various advanced skills. Every company that aims to reach the right target group and thus survive in the business world has a marketing sector that deals with these issues.

As the end of the year is a perfect time to develop some new ideas for the upcoming period, we’ve singled out several factors that can help improve your online presence. Take a look at them and consider them at the next marketing sector meeting.

1. Overall personalization

One of the main priorities in the business would be to improve the user experience – and there’s no better way to achieve this than implementing overall personalization. Digital content from previous years and eras was aimed at all users around the world and publishing such content didn’t require a lot of cash or a bunch of complicated processes. Everything was simple and easily accessible, but the main component for creating a better relationship with users was missing – customized communication.

Each of us, you’ll admit, loves when they can feel that they aren’t just another regular person among millions of customers. We love when our presence is noticed, and you love that too – so why not give your customers that feeling?

There are many ways to become successful in this discipline and each of them requires a huge amount of time and effort. Engage to get to know your customers better – analyze their affinities, purchasing history, behavior, and other aspects that can give you more information about them.

You can sort them by the products they’re interested in, the number of repeat purchases, or the number of abandoned pages – everything counts. This way you’ll have an insight into who’s interested in your content (or in some parts of it) and thus organize the best way to personalize your offer, email marketing, and many other aspects.

2. Video marketing

The next topic to think about is improving your video content quality. In practice, visualization has proven to be a basic ally in the development of digital strategy. You should be aware of the fact that, without an adequate visual presentation of the product, it becomes increasingly difficult to gain trust – so pay special attention to this segment.

If you don’t have any video footage that shows your products or services, we can understand the potential reasons why you haven’t implemented it in your business so far. Considering the high budget that was necessary for this way of advertising a couple of years ago and the length of production, it’s clear why this method wasn’t so easy to deal with. Social networks, as well as other platforms and technological advances have significantly facilitated this process, which companies should definitely use to their advantage.

So, no more excuses – now is the right time to reorient your business habits. Take advantage of all available platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube..) and keep posting well-edited ads and absorbing videos such as tutorials, for example.

3. Interactive content

The next step is to introduce interactive content to your website and social networks. Similar to personalization, this step should improve your communication with customers and raise the user experience to a higher level. The popularity of interactive marketing isn’t accidental, and the fact that it’s expanding in the market at such a speed should intrigue you and encourage you to consider this option.

The goal of publishing such content is to gain the interest of potential clients, but not only that – you’ll also encourage them to stay longer on your page. There are various fun ways you can achieve this – some include various quizzes, surveys, or animated ads, while some can be of more serious nature, such as the use of comparative tools with which site visitors can compare some parameters and thus more easily draw a conclusion about the cost-effectiveness of the purchase.

4. Search engines

Now’s the perfect time to realize that today the largest percentage of people start their shopping with an internet search. That’s why search engines are key factors to pay attention to when advancing digital development. This type of optimization hosts a large source of traffic – and it’s definitely something that shouldn’t be neglected.

There are two ways to turn browser availability to your advantage and reach the top of the first pages of a search engine – through organic or paid search.

The desired organic search results are obtained with the help of SEO optimization. SEO optimization in short means improving your website to increase its visibility on organic search results. Shark SEO reveals all the ways this can be achieved, of course, with the help of hired professional services. Search engine marketing (SEM) is another way to improve search engine rankings and involves paying for clicks.

Of course, to be successful in this, you have to do this job wisely, offering the best content, the best user experience, the most optimized web pages, because that’s the only way to get into the focus of search engines and get the wind in your back.

5. Mobile optimization

We use our smartphone devices on a daily basis, which should probably be a clear sign that there’s no better channel for representing products and services online than through mobile devices. Now you need to ask yourself – have you already optimized your website for mobile devices? If not, be sure to add this as another item on your business plan for next year.

It’s estimated that more than half of web traffic is generated by mobile clients. Mobile-friendly doesn’t only mean customizing the website for smartphones, but also for tablets and laptops. This leaves the possibility for your potential customers to visit your site even when they aren’t in front of a PC – they can be anywhere outside and enjoy your content with no fuss.

Google will also take into account the adaptation of your website to mobile devices during SEO optimization – every further step you take will improve your ranking and bring you closer to the very top.

***

With the implementation of these advanced ideas into your digital strategy for 2021, you’ll notice the results you desire before you know it. Don’t let yourself lag behind the trends as this can result in your low market position which will have a bad effect on your survival in the business world. Feel free to explore other, more attractive options and make sure you do it with love – this way you will know you’re doing things right!