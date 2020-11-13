How to Improve Your Facial Features – 2020 Guide

Your face is often the first thing people notice about you. It stands to reason that keeping your face youthful-looking and attractive is something you may worry about. Our self-esteem and confidence are often affected badly as we age and start to notice wrinkles and loose hanging skin. There are steps you can take, both by yourself and by consulting with cosmetic experts, to help improve the appearance of your face.

Steps you can take by yourself

There are steps you can take by yourself; for instance, drinking lots of water and eating healthy fruits and vegetables can help the condition of your skin and the overall state of health. Besides this, there are various skin creams you can use.

Another important factor in skin damage is exposure to sunlight. While we all need some exposure to sunshine to help form vitamin D, excess sun exposure can cause wrinkles, sunspots and even skin cancer.

If you live in a country that receives a lot of sunshine, you should invest in a good quality sunblock and apply the cream when you will be out in the sun. You can also reduce activity outside during 10am and 3pm in summertime when sunshine is most intense. Using tanning beds is also not a good idea as these also put out rays that are harmful and damage the skin, and can cause skin cancer.

The effect of sun on the skin

It may be hard to believe that sun-tanning can cause melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, but this is the case for many people. Intense ultraviolet rays from the sun penetrate through the layers of skin; in the process they help vitamin D to form from precursor molecules, but also can substantially damage the DNA of cells.

Cancer is a result of damaged DNA in which cells divide out of control. Melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer since it can metastasize to distant organs and lead to death. It is important, therefore, that any suspicious-looking skin moles be examined by a dermatologist. When caught early, skin cancer can be surgically removed.

Bad habits like smoking and drinking alcohol also take a toll, and age the skin. It is best to try to quit smoking and avoid drinking too much alcohol. Caffeine found in some sodas, energy drinks, and coffee tends to dehydrate the body; this can lead to the skin losing moisture, so you should limit your caffeine intake as much as you can.

Non-invasive cosmetic work for the face

There are a variety of cosmetic procedures that can be done on the face. Facial fillers, Botox, Plexr plasma, and face lifts are commonly offered by such places as the Vera Clinic.

Facial fillers are helpful in making your face look fuller and in removing wrinkles that are likely to arise as you age. The fillers can be made of synthetic or natural materials, and can also be used to define your cheekbones. Facial fillers can be used to fix acne scars on the face and even to enhance the lips.

Botox is another substance that can be injected into the face at certain strategic positions. It is most often used to remove wrinkles and lines, and works by inhibiting some of the movement of facial muscles. It is commonly used on the forehead and on the corners of the eyes where ‘crow’s feet’ wrinkles develop with age.

Plexr plasma uses a special device to alter the outer skin cells; it is a non-invasive procedure that helps correct defects in the skin such as wrinkles and photo-damaged areas.

Surgical options

Besides the minimally invasive procedures previously discussed, there are certain surgeries that can help you to regain some of the youthful appearance of your face. As we age, tissues tend to sag and we may also gain fat where we don’t want to. A common complaint is an aged appearance to the face where skin hangs loosely, and one may have lines and folds on the neck region.

A face lift and a neck lift are two surgeries that can be very helpful to fix such issues. The medical name for a face lift is a rhytidectomy, and it is a procedure in which the surgeon cuts away extra skin from the face and also tightens up the facial tissues.

Face lifts

There are several different types of face lifts that can be done from simply working on the skin, to more complex procedures that include working with underlying connective tissues and muscles of the face. Skilled surgeons will be able to recommend the best choice for a particular patient and the incisions can be made in such a way and place that they are hidden from view.

The advantage of a face lift is the effects last at least a decade, while the non-invasive methods such as Botox do not have longevity, meaning you need to keep having treatments done quite often.

The disadvantages of a face lift are that there will be bleeding and some pain as it is a surgery. There is also a risk of complications such as infection, but provided you select a reputable clinic and surgeon, adverse events should be minimized.

Neck lifts

A neck lift is called a platysmaplasty, and can be done on its own or along with a face lift. The neck is a region where aging is often very noticeable as skin becomes loose and winkled. The surgical incisions are made under the chin and behind the ears and the surgeon then works to remove extra skin and fat from the neck.

The result of a neck lift, similar to a face lift, is a younger and more attractive appearance. Recovery can take a couple of weeks for these various surgeries, which is something you need to keep in mind.

You will only be able to have surgery if you are in reasonably good health, so it is worth remembering to stay healthy and quit bad habits like smoking. This is important because people in poor health are at much higher risk of bad complications from surgery.

In conclusion, there is a lot you can do to help improve your facial features and turn back the clock.