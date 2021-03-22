Top 5 Incredible Casino Cities Around the World in 2021

Nowadays, each fifth human around the globe is a gambler. There are many opportunities for the gambling business to thrive – lotteries, traditional horse races, as well as various types of casinos located in reservations, special zones, and areas. While more and more people are involved in betting, there are still some places that attract gamblers like Mecca. Today, we invite you to talk about the cities that made a fortune by hosting world casino resorts.

1) Atlantic City

The first destination on our list is Atlantic City. In the middle of the last century, it was an ordinary resort town. Tourists from all over the world came here to relax in a place that differs from their hometowns. Even when casinos were not legal, a room in an Atlantic City hotel had to be booked several months in advance. When, in the seventies, casinos were legalized here, a huge number of gambling institutions were immediately opened here, and queues in hotels significantly increased, even though their number had multiplied several times.

This large casino resort in the northeastern United States attracts millions of tourists every year, offering them gambling entertainment close to the sea beach. Atlantic City currently has 11 casinos since the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel opened here in January 2014. Each casino has its theme: Caesars reproduces the Roman Empire, Bally’s – the Wild West, and Taj Mahal can be judged by its name. If you are used to online casinos like Gambleinthesun, you will find all these slot machines or games in real life here.

2) Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a city that everyone knows. Even if you have never played in a casino, you probably know about the existence of this city. It has been featured in the world’s best movies more than once, hosted the world’s best sporting events, and may also be the best vacation you could ever imagine. More than 100 casinos make Las Vegas one of the most gambling cities in the world.

This American city emerged among the deserted landscapes of Nevada in the early 1900s. Since then, Las Vegas has gained a reputation as an attractive city for all players, offering all kinds of temptations in the form of nightclubs, concerts, shows, restaurants, and of course casinos. Vegas has such major gambling establishments as:

MGM Grand Las Vegas,

Rio Vegas Casino,

Bellagio,

Venetian Las Vegas,

Wynn Las Vegas,

Palazzo.

Poker players should visit Mandalay Bay Casino, and Blackjack fans are welcome at El Cortez. Las Vegas offers all kinds of gambling entertainment, from sports betting to card games.

3) Macau

Macau competes with Las Vegas for the title of the largest gambling city. This coastal city in southern China was once a Portuguese colony, but it took the position of one of the world gambling leaders in 2006. In 2013, this “Asian Las Vegas” made over $45 billion in profits. Today, there are 3,120 gaming tables and 7,900 slot machines here.

Every year thousands of tourists visit its impressive casino resorts, lush gardens, colonial architecture, and picturesque landscapes. First-class hotels, with their sparkling chandeliers and luxurious gaming rooms, create a great gambling atmosphere. The largest casinos in the world can be found in Macau:

Venetian Macao,

City of Dreams,

Casino Ponte 16,

Sands Macao,

MGM Grand Macau,

Casino Lisboa,

Wynn Macau.

Versace has also shown interest in building a casino here. The most popular game to play here is baccarat, followed by sports betting, slot machines, roulette, blackjack, and poker. Like no other gambling destination, Macau attracts a large number of players from all over the world, including those who prefer ultra-high stakes.

4) Monte-Carlo

The famous Casino de Monte-Carlo, with its luxurious service and pompous architecture, is a symbol of the city. Tourists can also admire the modern design of the Monte-Carlo Bay Casino, play slots at the Casino Café de Paris, have fun at the Sun Casino, or place bets on the open terrace of the La Rascasse Casino. As for gambling, there is a full range of activities, including roulette, blackjack, slot machines, craps, and poker.

Outside the casino, visitors can enjoy a vibrant nightlife, relaxing spa, or simply walk along the streets and dine at excellent restaurants. A cocktail of luxury, relaxation, and resort, makes Monte Carlo one of the most popular gambling destinations. This picturesque gaming paradise on the Cote d’Azur attracts the elite of European society. Formally, the territory of Monte Carlo is not a city but belongs to the Principality of Monaco. However, we could not avoid including Monte Carlo with its solid number of luxury casino resorts in our list of the most gambling cities in the world.

5) Singapore

While Monte Carlo is the hub of entertainment for influential people, Singapore is becoming an entertainment destination for the rich and famous. In Southeast Asia, the first casinos opened quite recently – in 2010, but since then they have managed to compete with Las Vegas in terms of profit and popularity.

Singapore casinos attract millions of tourists every year. Located on the south coast of Sentosa Island, Resorts World Sentosa has two casinos, a Universal Studios theme park, and the largest aquarium in the world. Another notable gambling complex – Marina Bay Sands, is owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp. and is the world’s most expensive casino resort. Marina Bay casino offers almost 500 gaming tables and more than 200 different gambling games.

Singapore’s stunning gambling resorts include wonderful restaurants, museums, entertaining parks, shopping malls, and a variety of hotels. Gamblers will have something to do here: baccarat, blackjack, roulette, poker, slots, and sports betting are available here along with Asian gambling: Tai Sai, Pai Go, and others.

Casino City Rules

There are many more rules and laws for running a gambling business in casino cities than you might think. Gambling establishments cannot be built in many public places. For instance, it is strictly forbidden to build a casino:

Near educational institutions;

Near churches;

Near military and secret facilities.

Getting permission to build a casino in Atlantic City or Vegas is not so easy. To do this, you need to collect many documents, receive several recommendations from influential officials, have experience in building and opening a casino, and be potentially competitive.