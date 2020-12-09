Jacoby Jones Net Worth 2020

Birth name: Jacoby Rashi’d Jones

Birthday: July 11, 1984

Birth place: New Orleans, Louisiana

College: Lane College

Draft: 2007

Position: Wide Receiver

Salary:$4.9 million

Jacoby Jones wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens signed a 2 year contract in 2012 earning him $4.9 million in 2013 and $6 million overall. He earned a $1.8 million sign on bonus and a $1 million bonus for making the roster. After 7 years in the league he proved his worth during the biggest game of the NFL. During Super Bowl XLVII, he recorded the longest play in the game’s history, a 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He assisted the underdogs to their first Super Bowl win.

Jacoby was born and raised in New Orleans. He developed a love and passion for football at an early age which prompted his family to transfer him to a better high school, Marion Abramson High School, with an outstanding athletic department. Rapper Lil Wayne and actress Lauren London also attended the school the same years. He excelled in several sports including track and field which he was recognized. In track, he was an All-Metropolitan selection and an All-Area selection, with a personal best of 10.28 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.3 seconds in the 200 meters.

Jones attended Southeastern Louisiana University in 2002 on a Track scholarship but transferred to Lane College to develop his football skills. Jones was drafted by the Houston Texans in the 3rd round (73rd overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. After being released from the team in May 2012 just days later Jones signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.