Job Interview Tips For International Students in 2020

Owing to the tide of globalization, middle-class students have come to realize that quality foreign education is no longer a prerogative of the rich. Every year thousands of students come to forwarding Pathway to fulfil their dreams of studying abroad. With scholarships, grants and funding, tuition can be easily covered and university resources such as housing, healthcare etc offer the promise of quality life as well. For the rest of the expenses, most student visas allow college students to seek employment and earn their living. Job interview anxiety is common among students since it’s extremely important to make a perfect impression on your employer, and having no or little experience in applying for jobs could make a person nervous and frustrated. These little tips can help you increase your chances of bagging a well-paying job. Take notes!

1. Do Not Lose Confidence

A job interview in a foreign country might sound intimidating but do not let the foreign part intimidate you. It is exactly the same as it would have been back home, so treat it as such. Turn up to the interview in a neat and appropriate outfit and be confident. Most part-time jobs that students can get on their visa can be easily done with basic skills and knowledge, so know that you are prepared enough for it. Whatever skills you need to perform your job, you can be easily trained to do it efficiently. Eagerness to learn, an open mind and an ability to adjust are the main elements you should focus on when you first start working. Everything else will fall into place if you master the basics. In a fast-moving society like ours, even highly experienced employees have to learn new things every day. This fact should be a stress reliever for you.

2. Speak Slowly But Clearly

You might feel at a disadvantageous position because you do not speak the native language as fluently or with a foreign accent, but don’t worry about that because your interviewer is already aware of the fact that you are from a different country. If needed speak slowly, but ensure that you are audible and clear enough for the person to understand your words. That is good enough since your prowess over the language is not what they are usually seeking for most of the jobs. However, if you feel like you have to put in some extra effort, before your interview, you can try to communicate with others in your target language as much as you can, to overcome the fear of speaking in another language. Do the research on the most common interview questions and write the answers to all of them. Practice pronunciation in front of the mirror. Practice makes perfect! Being well prepared is always a plus.

3. Engage With The Interviewer

During the interview, maintain polite eye contact, positive body language and engage with your interviewer. A little small talk or a smile can go a long way in helping you get that position. Instead of worrying about whether you are doing good enough, be in the moment and concentrate on listening and communicating effectively. Do not stay stiff, scared as it can be a negative point particularly in jobs where you might have to deal with people. Communication skills are what makes a job candidate stand out at the interview. After all, you will be working with people. How you get along with others is oftentimes more important than previous experience and language fluency. You should look both professional and friendly. Practice body language with a friend, and ask them to give you feedback on your attitude, articulation and looks.

4. Carry-All Necessary Documents

Make sure you take all with you your relevant and necessary documents, including your college ID proof. Carry them in a file, so that you do not lose anything, and try to arrange them in chronological order so that the employer can peruse easily. It also offers a better impression of you as an organized person. Ask them beforehand if you need any letter of recommendation from your school. Having perfectly organized paperwork will save you from headaches, but will also help your employer to focus on you instead of on the other, technical issues.

5. Know The Terms Of The Job

Lastly, and most importantly, before accepting an offer, be extra careful to ask what the job entails. Make sure that the hours are considerate enough, and flexible, if possible so that you can get adequate time to study and do not have to miss out on classes or academic events. Clarify the details before you start. You’re working only to provide yourself with extra opportunities for your progress. Nothing is supposed to slow you down or make it more complicated to climb up the stairs to success. Consult with someone who is already employed or even better, a lawyer. If possible, make a long-term and a short-term plan for yourself, and see if that particular job fits your schedule. On a daily basis, you should be able to work, while also having enough study hours and a bit of time for socializing, exercising and of course, enough sleep. The organization is key!

Your primary goal should be to do well in your studies and to make sure your grades are not being affected with your job. That’s why it is essential to work out a detailed schedule, so that you can effectively balance your job and education, without hampering your grades. Other than that, take all the advantages of your new experience, be aware of the importance of networking, and look at it as a fantastic way to improve your communication and organizational skills, while being able to earn some extra money and afford everything you need during your studies. Believe in yourself and know that the journey of a thousand miles begins with one step, meaning that the step you’re about to make is the beginning of an exciting roller coaster called life.