5 Things to Know before Joining a Golf Club

Improvement of physical activity is possible in several different ways. We are all probably aware of the benefits that we can get from an active lifestyle. However, when you look closer, many people simply hate going to the gym. The reason why they don’t go there is simple – they consider it monotonous, boring, and difficult. That means you need to find something that will inspire you to exercise, run, walk, or do anything else that can boost your strength, energy, and physical appearance.

If you are a golf lover, then playing golf is the number one option for you. But, where to start? The best possible way to start your journey is by joining a golf club. This will ensure that you make new friendships, meet people with different mentalities (but with the same passion), and get the necessary motivation to be physically active regularly.

The good news for you is that there are many golf clubs like thesaticoyclub where you can start your journey. But, before you decide on a golf club that meets your requirements and expectations, there are certain things you should know. We would like to highlight all the questions you should ask and details to check out before making the final decision. This will ensure that you do not make a mistake and spend your time for no good reason. Let’s find out those things together!

1. Check Out Whether There Are Some Walking Restrictions

Well, this is one of the facts every person would like to know. Keep in mind that there are two types of courses where your golf club would play. One course is, let’s say, more walker-friendly. In that case, things may be a bit easier for people that don’t want to spend money on renting or buying golf charts. On the other hand, some courses are pro-riding. In that case, you would need a golf cart without any doubt. But, we believe some people do not consider that as a problem.

2. Check Out Who Are the Members of the Golf Club

As previously mentioned, golf clubs are not only going to motivate you to play golf all the time. It is also an excellent way to meet people that have the same passion as you and make new friendships. However, before you even become a member, it is essential to check out who exactly are the members of the club.

Logically, the first thing you would want to find out is whether the average member age is low or high for your expectations. If you are a younger person, you probably wouldn’t want to spend time on the course with older people. On the other hand, older people probably won’t consider it interesting to spend too much time with younger people.

On the other hand, the average member’s age also says a lot about the club itself. First of all, you will easily discover the type of crowd that comes. Despite that, clubs with older members are often a bit more traditional and there are certain strict rules that not all people love. Speaking of rules, golf clubs with lower average member age often have some more flexible rules. You are the only one who knows which of these ideas is better for you.

3. Get More Information about Tee Times

Tee times are an unskippable part of every golf club. However, it seems that many people forget to get more information about the restrictions of tee time. For instance, in some clubs, tee times are completely restricted, while in others are completely flexible.

4. Get Familiar with the Business Model of a Golf Club

Well, this is part that probably requires explanation the most. There are three types of business models as well as the type of golf courses that you can find – private clubs, semi-private, and public golf courses/clubs. Let’s explain one by one.

Private clubs can come in two different forms based on ownership. They can be member-owned which means the club is non-profitable. On the other hand, it can be privately-owner which means there are some changes the owners can get some profit. This would mean that you will have to pay certain upfront fees as well as monthly dues.

Semi-Private clubs are those where you pay a small joining fee as well as annual or monthly dues. In most cases, all the members get the chance to get advance tee time booking as well as certain discounts at the golf shop. Logically, you will also get the chance to attend all the important events and tournaments as a member of the golf club.

In the end, there are public golf clubs, and their name probably says the full story. These clubs are open to the public while the tee times are often online. However, the members themselves can also call the golf shop and ensure a tee time as well. If you decide on this move, the club itself will provide you with the annual or seasonal pass. This will allow you to use the courts of the club whenever you can and as much as you can. Of course, you won’t get the pass for free, so prepare yourself to spend some money here as well.

5. Get Familiar with Food Minimums

Food minimums are one of the essential factors that you need to know before joining a golf club. Almost every club has certain requirements and you need to check out whether you can meet them throughout the year. These minimums vary from one club to another and they can be anywhere between $50 and $300. In general, they are affordable, but some people simply are not willing or not able to spend that money. If that’s the case, then you should look for another club that has lower food minimums than the ones you decided on.

Final Thought

We have finally come to an end. As you see, choosing a golf club that meets your requirements and expectations is easy. However, we recommend you check out all the things we just mentioned and ensure you are making the right decision. You will definitely have a lot of fun and meet many cool people that have the same passion as you.